Joplin Youth Council convenes at City Hall

Much like Joplin's City Council, the recently appointed Joplin Youth Council had to make a choice Wednesday night on a main project to pursue this year, and members engaged in extensive discussion of three options.
The students had divided into three teams, each proposing a different project.
One team leader, Dillon Dodge, of Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, proposed a campaign to persuade people to register to vote and turn out at the polls.
Dodge pointed to statistics he said reflect low voter turnout.
"Jasper County and Joplin are really bad at elections. In the last couple of years about 5% of registered voters have showed up to vote," though the county has a population of about 120,000, he said.
The council adviser, Taylor Cunningham, asked Dodge to lay out a strategy for that effort.
Another student on the council said a campaign for voting is suitable as a shorter or cyclical project around election times but would not be something that could fill the council's eight-month calendar. It also could be difficult to measure results.
Dillon said the group could go to Third Thursday events to educate residents, especially nonvoters, on how they can register, where they vote, show them how they vote and how ballots work, noting there are stories about votes that went uncounted because the ballots were mismarked. They also could talk at schools and community organizations to promote voting.
"One of the biggest problems, especially with my generation, is (the idea that) 'My vote doesn't matter.' But in a town of 50,000 where only 2,000 are showing up, every vote counts, and we really need to express that."
Another team leader, Julian Garrett of Joplin High School, advocated working with the Joplin Police Department on community policing.
"Rather than waiting on their scanners to summon them or policing traffic or performing arrests, these community policing officers would be stationed in neighborhoods," Garrett said. "They would not be assigned quotas or anything, or hunt down crime, but build a good rapport with all the citizens that make Joplin, Joplin. Their goal is greater community trust and a greater community trust in police."
On the other hand, Casey Bonds, of Joplin High School, said there are reports that community policing is a concept that takes years to build and, where it has existed, has not reduced crime or strengthened police bonds with residents.
A third team led by Spencer Vreeland, also of Joplin High School, stumped for a project to create a community garden. Vreeland said that a place to grow a garden and the materials for it are easily obtainable.
Team member Jane Min, of Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, said that she has read that Joplin is the unhealthiest city in Missouri. Produce is a good way to encourage healthy eating and is needed among those with low incomes. It could be sold at the Empire Market and donated to local food kitchens and for student backpack meals, the team said.
Rosalynn Jourdan, of Joplin High School, said community gardens would make the city more beautiful and build cohesiveness and a feeling of community in neighborhoods.
Dodge countered that the potential is limited for the council to obtain the labor and the funds to tend a large garden.
In the end, the majority voted to invest their time in a "register and go vote" campaign.
Giving youth a voice
The youth council was created by the Joplin City Council to give high school students firsthand knowledge of how local government works and have input into city decisions. It is patterned after an existing program offered in other cities as a project of the National League of Cities.
It's something council member Melodee Colbert-Kean proposed and worked on for several years to get established.
"I am excited that this has become a reality," she said. "I am thankful the council unanimously agreed on the importance of our youth having a voice toward the betterment and growth of our community. I feel this will be a great experience for our youth to give their input on issues they deem important to Joplin's growth."
Shane Hopper, principal of Joplin High School, worked with Colbert-Kean, Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Stanley and representatives of Joplin's private schools to set up the council.
"I think there is a lot of visionary capacity here on council's side to look at creating an advisory group for youth," Hopper said in January when Joplin Youth Council members were selected.
"They can look at possible solutions for things, and they can be representative of people their age. They can get experience doing things that are political, and they will have a sounding board," Hopper said.
The council is open to juniors and seniors. Hopper said sophomore students will be recruited this year to join the panel when it convenes next year. Students who first serve as juniors will have the option of returning for a second year as seniors, he said.
Hopper said organizers are looking for students from varied backgrounds who could be good representatives of the student population and who would be dependable at attending meetings and participating in the projects.
