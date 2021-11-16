The Joplin Youth Council will hold a literacy event for families from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Joplin High School library, 2104 Indiana Ave.
Participants will enjoy arts and crafts and will read books related to Thanksgiving. Families with children ages 3-10 are invited to attend and are encouraged to bring a book to donate to organizations working with children and reading.
The youth council was formed in 2019. Membership is offered to high school students from Joplin’s public and private schools. Students are required to be Joplin residents and enrolled in an upper grade level.
The board meets twice monthly during the school year. It has selected children's literacy as one of its areas of focus this year.
