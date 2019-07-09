Two items of city business were taken up by the Joplin Planning and Zoning Commission at its meeting Monday.
Troy Bolander, the city's planning and development director, obtained a recommendation from the panel to vacate a utility easement west of the intersection of 26th Street and Maiden Lane.
Bolander said the easement is unused and is sought by the grocery chain Aldi, which recently bought property that includes the easement from the Joplin Redevelopment Corp., another city board. The grocer purchased 2.75 acres for $900,860, city officials said.
An Aldi spokesman said last week the land would be used to build a second Joplin store but that no construction details were available yet.
Bolander also sought a declaration of surplus property for a tract owned by the city on the west side of Virginia Avenue between Ninth and 10th streets. He said there is an interested buyer and that the city will put the land up for sale.
In other business, the panel:
• Recommended approval of a request to rezone property at 1202 S. Joplin Ave. from heavy industrial to central business commercial for the operation of a rental duplex requested by owner Lera Dill. She said the building was originally a duplex and had been converted to other uses a number of years ago. It has been extensively remodeled and updated for the residential rental, she told the commission.
• Approved the preliminary plat for Sonic Drive-In property at 2030 E. Seventh St. The panel also passed a recommendation that the City Council approve the final plat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.