Members of Joplin's Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of a zoning change requested to build an indoor swimming pool where children would be taught survival swimming skills.
Property owner Leslie Harrison, of Pittsburg, Kansas, seeks to change zoning at 3220 Belle Center Road from residential to commercial for the project. She told the commission she plans to build an 18-by-33-foot metal building to house the pool where she plans to give swim lessons to infants and children ages 6 months to 6 years old.
The commission voted to send a recommendation that the City Council approve the request.
Four other requests, one involving potential commercial development on South Main Street, also received recommendations for approval from the panel.
Real estate broker Gil Stevens asked for a change in zoning for property at 5051 S. Main St., south of Mercy Hospital, from neighborhood commercial to heavy commercial for a potential development project. He said the land needs an increased level of commercial zoning in case someone would wish to build something such as a restaurant that would serve liquor.
Dentist David Sweeney seeks a change in zoning for property he owns at 3010 S. Connecticut Ave. from light commercial to heavy commercial. He told the commission that he does not have an intended use of the property yet. He is asking to rezone it to prepare for sale as a commercial property with the same zoning as surrounding properties.
The commission also advanced two requests from Ledford Construction to vacate an old utility easement and an old alley easement on property that was the site of the former Emerson School in the 1800 block of Kentucky Avenue. Ledford is building single-family homes on the land.
A request to vacate an old utility easement on property at 2300 E. Seventh St. also was advanced on the request of owners David and Connie Box. David Box told the panel the easement runs diagonally through one corner of the tract, making it difficult to develop.
The requests will be heard Oct. 7 by the City Council.
