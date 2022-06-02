Stormwater work near 10th Street and Main Street in Joplin has been completed, and West 10th Street is reopened to traffic, according to the city.
The signal on Main Street is also operational, so drivers should prepare to stop if signaled by the light.
The stormwater system project will provide a more efficient conveyance system in the area, as well as improved sidewalk surfaces, city officials said. An Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp was installed at the 10th Street intersection on the west side of Main, and the tops of the new inlets provide a better pedestrian path, officials said. Streetscaping will soon be completed; pavers will be added to the sidewalk on Main Street in the coming weeks.
Southwest Missouri Traffic was the prime contractor on the job, with D&E Plumbing and Heating as the subcontractor. The project was funded through the parks and stormwater sales tax, which voters renewed in 2021.
