It looks like Joplin may still have its flights to and from Dallas, Texas, after all.
That's what Steve Stockam, manager of the Joplin Regional Airport, told Globe staff writer Debby Woodin today. It had previously been announced that the flights from American Airlines would be temporarily suspended in October due to effects from the coronavirus pandemic.
Stockam has not received any official confirmation from the airline or the U.S. Department of Transportation, but the flights are now relisted and tickets for them are being sold on the American Airlines website after having been taken off.
Woodin will have more on this story at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's e-edition.
You'll also find:
- Coverage of area high school football, including a highly anticipated game between Joplin and Webb City.
- A story about a nearly $300,000 grant that has been awarded to Crowder College.
- An update from Missouri Southern State University about how it's tracking COVID-19 cases on its campus.
