A presentation on the status of Joplin's airline service will be made Tuesday at a Joplin City Council meeting.
The airline discussion will take place during a 5:15 p.m. informal meeting rather than the formal 6 p.m. session. The council is meeting Tuesday rather than its regular meeting day Monday because City Hall will be closed in observance of Presidents Day.
A notice filed last August by the Joplin carrier, American Airlines, to end service here put Joplin back into the Essential Air Service program, a federal subsidy program. Joplin had received air service through that program in previous years. The airline said the cause was the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the airline industry.
American Airlines had suspended Joplin service to and from Chicago in March because of that, but it has continued to offer daily flights to Dallas under order by the EAS provider, the U.S. Department of Transportation. That order is in force until March 1, according to city documents.
A call for bids on the Joplin service was issued.
American proposed to continue Joplin service with 12 round-trip flights a week for a subsidy starting at $1.52 million a year for two years using a 50-seat aircraft. American reserves the right to end service without extension, according to city documents.
It offered to increase flights as the industry recovered from the impact of the pandemic and said it may revert to using larger aircraft. The airport manager, Steve Stockam, previously told the council that if a second hub was added by American, it would be Charlotte, North Carolina. He said that likely would not be a preference of those using Joplin service based on past destinations.
SkyWest proposed 12 round trips per week with a 50-seat jet through Chicago and/or Denver hubs for three years with an annual subsidy starting at $1.23 million the first year. That would drop to about $498,000 the next two years. That airline's proposal included an option to add a third hub, Houston, in the future. Those hubs would offer the greatest connectivity for Joplin passengers, Stockam has said.
The airport board and the Joplin City Council recommended the SkyWest bid to the federal transportation agency.
In other business, the council during its 6 p.m. meeting will consider a proposal for the city to provide $250,000 in matching fund assistance to put a new roof on the Olivia Apartments building and secure it from trespassers.
A developer, Bykota REI, plans to renovate the building for market rate apartments but asked for city assistance to button up the building after a Dec. 7 fire. The city attorney, Peter Edwards, said that otherwise the city could be facing costs of up to $1 million to demolish the damaged historic building.
The agreement is on the agenda as an emergency ordinance, meaning the council's vote will be final and that there will not be further readings for final action.
The council also will appoint residents to serve on a committee that is to help select projects that would be proposed if voters agree renew the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax that could be placed on the August ballot this year. That committee also would help speak to community groups about the tax proposal.
