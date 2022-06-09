Joplin’s American Legion Post 13 will conduct a flag retirement ceremony at 5 p.m. Tuesday, which is Flag Day, on the grounds of Memorial Hall, Eighth Street and Joplin Avenue.
The community is invited to participate or bring retired U.S. or state flags for disposal. If individuals wish to retire their own family flag, legion members will be on hand to assist.
Flags can be dropped off in advance in collection barrels located on the first floor of Joplin City Hall at Sixth and Main streets between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
