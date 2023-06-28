Joplin's annual July Fourth celebration is planned again this year by the city of Joplin and Missouri Southern State University to take place at the Fred G. Hughes Stadium at MSSU.
Activities on the holiday are slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. There is no admission fee to attend.
Food trucks that will set up outside the stadium are to begin selling food and beverages at 5:30 p.m.
The stadium will open to the public at 7 p.m. Live music by The Mixtapes will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The fireworks show will launch at 9:45 p.m. It will be set to music and those who want to hear the soundtrack can tune radios to the MSSU station, 88.7 KXMS.
Seating will be available on the west side stadium bleachers and in the grass around the field for those who wish to bring blankets or folding chairs. The north end zone and the east side of the stadium will be closed.
No one will be allowed to get on the football field turf, city officials said.
Visitors may bring their own food and water as well as seat cushions, folding chairs, blankets and strollers.
Items that will not be permitted on the grounds are personal fireworks, alcohol, grills, pets except for service animals, and tobacco products.
