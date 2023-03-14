Carnegie Library

A Joplin police officer blocks off traffic to the Joplin Carnegie Library area as firefighters respond on June 30 to a flare-up at the 120-year-old building. The historic building has been placed on the Missouri Places in Peril list. Fire broke out in the basement June 29. GLOBE FILE

If you have nearly half a million dollars and a vision, the old Carnegie Library in Joplin could be yours.

Joplin's first library building has been listed for sale by the Glenn Group LLC, a commercial real estate firm. The asking price is $489,000.

"It's a beautiful building," said commercial real estate broker Luke Gibson of the Glenn company. "...It's still a gem."

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.