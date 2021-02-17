A lower rate of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continues after spikes followed the holiday season, Joplin's health department director said Tuesday night.
"Actually the COVID numbers are encouraging," Ryan Talken told the City Council. "That's a first to say in a long time."
As of Tuesday, there were 50 active cases of the virus reported among Joplin residents. Local hospitals had 36 virus patients admitted, with nine of those from Joplin. The seven-day average of cases is at 7.43 per day compared with 43 per day recorded after the holidays, Talken said. The high was 52.
State figures show the percentage of Missourians who have received the first dose of vaccine is 10.5%, Talken said. The rate in Jasper County is 10%, or about 12,100 of the county's 121,100 population; and 4.4% in Newton County, or about 2,300 of 58,000 population.
There is no rate available for Joplin alone. The city's vaccination rates are counted in with those of Jasper and Newton counties, Talken said.
There are some small second-dose clinics scheduled next week that will be held by the health department. The department has adjusted its sign-up process for future clinics to provide the ability to make appointments by telephone for those who do not have internet service to sign up online. Details of those clinics will be announced as they are scheduled.
Vaccine is still in short supply, although Talken expects that the health department will be receiving shipments of vaccines to hold regular clinics in the future. He said he has confirmed that Walmart pharmacies are beginning to receive vaccines and are offering them.
Councilman Charles Copple asked what health officials are seeing in COVID-19 variants. Talken said he has been watching the situation and that a couple of cases have been detected elsewhere in the state.
Those eligible for the vaccines now are health care workers, first responders, those in long-term care homes, those age 65 or older and those with high-risk health conditions.
Mayor Ryan Stanley asked the health director if there is any recommendation to adjust the city's COVID-19 Response and Recovery plan or city mask mandate, which is due to expire at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 28.
Talken said the city is on Phase 2, Step 4. That puts a 250-person limit on mass gatherings.
"Based on our current numbers, and everything (is) very fluid with COVID, and things go up and things go down, but we are moving in the right direction. I would suggest for consideration the outdoor gathering limits be removed but still keep a recommendation for social distancing and for masking at these events."
One outdoor event that could be held if the limit for attendance is lifted is the Third Thursday festivals, which the Downtown Joplin Alliance is planning to restart in April.
The mayor said the council will take up a discussion of the mask mandate and changes to the recovery plan at a meeting March 1.
