It started with a stomach bug.
Joplin’s Danny Wilson said he felt a little “puny” last September, after completing a long shift at Schreiber Foods. Over the weekend his condition didn’t improve. He visited his doctor, where he took a COVID-19 test. It came back positive.
From there, his world melted into something of a nightmare. From mid-September through the new year, Wilson spent every night except one in a hospital bed, and about a month of that time was spent in a medically induced coma hooked up to a ventilator.
After that, he would have to learn how to talk, swallow and walk again; the latter he’s still dealing with on a daily basis.
In the beginning
After testing positive for COVID-19, he was sent home to recuperate in bed and told to ward off any symptoms with over-the-counter medications. Periodically, nurses with Mercy Joplin Hospital would text him about his condition. One of those texts in mid-September asked him if he was short of breath. He answered back, “Yes.”
That text, he said, changed everything. It likely saved his life.
“The next thing I knew there is a nurse on the phone asking me all kinds of questions, and one of the things she’s asked me to do was to check my blood oxygen levels,” Wilson said. Luckily, his wife of 31 years, Donna, had just purchased a pulse oximeter. “We didn’t know how to use it; we didn’t know what numbers were good or bad.
"We use it … and it pops up with a 49 (reading). Of course the nurse freaks out. I soon found out that anything below 90 isn’t good, … so 49 is really not good.”
Within the hour, Wilson was being admitted into the emergency room at Mercy.
“In the middle of the night, right around the first of October, six (doctors) … came in and they woke me up, flipping on every light in the room,” he said. “They told me I had maxed out the (breathing) machine … and that my only option at that point was to get on a ventilator.”
He also was placed in a medically induced coma.
“I don’t remember a thing after that,” he said.
In another world
Only later would Wilson learn that he spent more than a month hooked to a ventilator. He would lie on his back for 16 hours out of the day, he said, and then spend the remaining hours on his stomach. Donna would visit each night after getting off work, he learned — she never missed a day. She was at his side on Oct. 12, which happened to be their 31st anniversary.
The ICU staff gave the couple a thoughtful anniversary treat, he said — they kept him on his back so Donna could see his face that night, “instead of the back of my head like normal,” he quipped. Smiling down at him, she held his hand and brushed his hair.
They also decorated my room that night, Wilson said of the nursing staff. “Now, you know, that is just going totally above and beyond, and (Mercy) deserves a pat on the back for that. It did me no good, but it did my wife a ton of good.”
During her daily visits, Donna would speak to him about her day, about the room he was in, about the kind nursing staff; she would also play him worship music, his absolute favorite. “It’s just my world,” he said.
“I’m now a firm believer that people in comas do have some sense of the reality going on around them,” Wilson said. “There are things (Donna) said to me, some of the stories she was telling me, that I later remembered.”
For example, he described one “weird dream” where he was at a Catholic hospital in Republic, Missouri, sitting with Donna on a hard marble bed inside an open-air garden, her hand in his, with some kind of sprinkler system or fountain bubbling behind him while worship music played overhead. Only later would he discover that during one of her bedside visits, Donna had told him about a recent trip she'd made to Republic to attend an outdoors arts and crafts fair where it rained all day long.
“So you can see where Republic got pulled into the dream, and the sprinkler system (rain) came from … and the music she would play for me,” Wilson said.
Dazed and confused
The 55-year-old stirred from his coma in early November. He couldn’t talk or even move.
“In fact, I thought I was restrained to the bed, but as it turned out I had lost so much muscle content that the weight of the blanket was keeping me from moving,” Wilson said.
Two days later, he was transported from Mercy to Landmark Hospital of Joplin, where they slowly weaned him off the ventilator. Due to the endotracheal intubation, they had to teach Wilson how to talk and swallow water and solid foods. By Thanksgiving, he ate a small traditional Thanksgiving dinner in the hospital bed next to Donna.
On Dec. 9, he was transferred again to Webb City Health and Rehabilitation Center, where specialists taught him how to sit up, balance on his feet and walk across the room.
“That first day there they had me sit on the side of the bed, and just sitting there I would get dizzy and feel like I was going to fall over,” he said. “By Christmas, just a few weeks later, I was able to walk with the help of a walker.”
Wilson had made such a strong recovery that he received a Christmas present — a nearly 7-hour stay at home with Donna and loved ones on Christmas Day.
“That was a good day,” he said.
Unexpected set-back
While rehabbing at the Webb City facility in early January, he tested positive again for COVID-19 following a facilitywide outbreak; he was forced into isolation for 10 straight days. While he suffered only mild symptoms this time around, “I had no therapy during that time. What they tell you is, every day you don’t at least maintain what you’ve got, you lose 10 days. So in those 10 days (of isolation), I lost 30 days of progress.
“This basically put me back to square one,” he said. “It was almost like starting all over again.”
Asked if he got vaccinated, he declined to answer, saying he didn't want it to become politics.
Strong and steady
Last week, Wilson checked out of the rehab facility and is now back home in Joplin, sleeping in his own bed. Two therapists and a nurse visit him several times each week, and he’s now able to move around his home on a walker; in fact, he recently set a personal record by walking 260 feet.
“I’m not good with just sitting around,” he said with a chuckle. “You can only count the bumps on the ceiling so many times.”
He eventually wants to get back to work, and to take photographs again — he operates his own professional photography studio, Wilson Photography. More than anything else, he wants to hit the road atop his motorcycle; he’s missing the roar of the engine and the caress of the wind in his hair.
“I tell people right now that I have PMS — parked motorcycle syndrome,” he said.
It’s been a long journey, and he hasn’t quite made it to its conclusion, he admitted, but it’s getting closer and closer with each passing week.
“I seriously think there was one day where I was very close to (taking) my last breath, and fortunately that didn’t happen,” he said. “So yeah — I’ve come a long way.”
