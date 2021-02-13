The League of Women Voters of the Greater Joplin Area was welcomed formally as a new chapter of the National League of Women Voters on Jan. 30.
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to protecting the right to vote, has been heavily involved in voting advocacy in the United States for more than 100 years. The Joplin chapter hopes to continue that tradition locally to keep people informed and educated on their voting rights.
Local chapter leaders say national recognition is a momentous achievement for the growing group and has been years in the making. The Joplin chapter has worked to become an official chapter since it first met in 2019 and has made it a big priority since then.
“The steps to get here were many, and we have had a fantastic board of directors and working team to get us to this point,” said Neely Myers, chairwoman of the Joplin group.
Becoming a formal chapter has big ramifications for what the organization is able to do in the future. Prior to being recognized, the Joplin league could only represent itself, but now the chapter can speak on behalf of the national organization and get more involved in the community.
“It means that we can impact policy locally, potentially, or at the very least we can share information and educate people,” Myers said.
It also has meaning for members of the organization who have been there since the beginning. Karen Roberts, the secretary of the Joplin league's board, has been with the organization since August 2019 and is more involved with the community now than ever before.
“To see this thing grow from a conception idea to actually getting it up and running and recognized by the national league has been very rewarding,” she said.
The national recognition comes in spite of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many local leagues grow through exposure at community events, and the pandemic has stopped many of those from happening.
But the Joplin league has grown to 24 members and has been able to maintain its membership throughout the pandemic.
“The biggest trick (to engagement) has been reaching out to our own circles of influence as far as people who we know who might be interested in joining us,” Myers said.
Residents who are interested in joining can contact the Joplin league through Facebook or Twitter, @JoplinLeague, or via email at lwvofgja@gmail.com for a member application.
