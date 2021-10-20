A local landmark has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, making preserving the structure easier for future generations.
Joplin’s Memorial Hall, built in 1924 and 1925 as a memorial to area servicemen who died in World War I, the Spanish-American War and other conflicts, is the latest area building to be added to the register, a “great honorary distinction,” according to Jill Sullivan, who chairs the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission.
“That’s what the National Register of Historic Places is for; that’s the purpose they serve,” Sullivan said. “It’s been in use for almost 100 years, it’s served our community for almost 100 years, and I think that is very deserving of preserving.”
Sullivan said officials received word confirming the hall's Oct. 7 addition to the register earlier this month but that they were pretty sure it would be added weeks before then.
“Those of us on the preservation commission, we knew it was coming because we worked with a consultant and we all attended the public meetings and we were aware of the various drafts of the nomination before the final nomination went to the state,” Sullivan said. “Usually once it gets to that point where it gets to the state, we’re pretty confident that it’s going to happen, and it did.”
The nomination forms submitted by the city to get the building on the national register state why it should be included.
“Memorial Hall was built to honor community members who served in the U.S. military,” the nomination states. “Veterans of the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, and World War I attended the building’s dedication in October 1925. Service members who fought and died in World War II and in the Korea and Vietnam conflicts are represented by stone monuments.
“The building has been the preeminent entertainment venue for the city of Joplin and residents from the broader Four-State Area of Southwest Missouri, Northwest Arkansas, Northeast Oklahoma, and Southeast Kansas for almost one hundred years.”
Listing on the national register makes the building eligible for historic tax credits and grants that could help pay for maintenance and repairs to the building.
Sullivan told the Globe in July that the building was significant for several reasons.
“One of the most obvious is that it was built as a memorial to veterans,” she said. “Another reason is the architects were prominent architects in the area,” who designed and oversaw the construction of a number of other historic buildings and homes.
The local post of the American Legion had conducted a public campaign to rally support for a bond issue to build the hall, which was dedicated as a meeting and convention center for veterans as well as a community entertainment and recreation venue.
Inside, the interior has changed little from the original design by architects and brothers August and Alfred Michaelis. The younger of the brothers, Alfred Michaelis, was killed at age 44 when he climbed onto a beam above the stage to inspect a construction detail while the project was being completed and fell.
His brother, who lost his mother at about the same time, left Joplin after the building was finished. It was the last Michaelis brothers building to be built in Joplin.
The building was last renovated in 1977 and could be renovated again soon if voters give their approval. The Joplin City Council voted to put a bond issue before voters in April 2022 to raise $30 million to renovate the building.
Sullivan said Memorial Hall is one of those polarizing buildings that has strong supporters on both sides of the debate over its future.
“You have people saying, 'No, that building, we need to do something else, it’s hideous, it’s outdated; let’s tear it down,'” Sullivan said. “And then you have people on the other side who say, 'No, we really need to work hard to preserve this building because it’s not just about the building, it’s about the service and the purpose of Memorial Hall.'”
