A new city clerk has started work in Joplin.
Holly Nagy has been in municipal government work for 12 years.
She started as a departmental secretary for building and zoning for a township outside Philadelphia. She has worked as a city secretary, a position similar to city clerk, in two Texas cities, Converse and Hutto.
Nagy holds the designation as a Registered City Clerk in Texas, where she attended Wayland Baptist University in San Antonio. She is experienced in numerous software programs and technologies, and assisted with Hutto’s web designs, management software implementation, and closed captioning services.
She said she feels at home in Joplin and is looking forward to a long career here.
"There's a saying in Texas, 'I wasn't born here but I got here as fast as I could,'" she said. "So the same applies to Joplin."
She is a native of north-central Missouri, and she wanted to move to Missouri to be closer to her family.
Asked about her interest in municipal government, Hagy said, "I like to be a part of the community. And I feel that working in municipal government, you are able to do that. Everything that you do has an impact on the residents. It may be small, but it does have an impact. So I appreciate municipal government for that fact."
The city clerk is an employee of the City Council rather than the city at large. The council approved an annual salary of $68,000 with a $2,000 increase when Nagy completes her bachelor’s degree. She also is to receive a retirement contribution of $100 per month and an annual stipend of $624 for a cellphone as well as insurance coverage, vacation and sick time.
Nagy succeeds Barb Gollhofer, who joined the city in 2008 as assistant city clerk and was promoted to city clerk in 2018 when former Clerk Barbara Hogelin retired. Nagy trained with Gollhofer for a month before Gollhofer retired.
Gollhofer had been active with the Southwest Missouri City Clerks and Finance Officers organization and served in numerous officer positions, including president. She received certification as a Missouri Registered City Clerk in 2012 and Missouri Professional City Clerk certification in 2021.
Gollhofer was recognized by the Joplin City Council for her work here on Feb. 7.
Mayor Ryan Stanley presented a resolution to Gollhofer that said, in part, "Upon her departure, the people of Joplin wish to extend recognition and appreciation to Barb for her many contributions throughout the years."
Gollhofer said working for the city was a reward. She said she and her co-workers worked together as a team.
"This has been a most rewarding career," she told the council, whom she commended for their hours of work on behalf of residents.
Gollhofer and her husband, Larry, plan to travel in their retirement and will have more time to enjoy their family.
Nagy and her husband, Steve, have four children.
