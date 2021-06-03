Joplin's new flight schedule is here.
City officials joined in a ribbon-cutting ceremony toay to celebrate Joplin's new air service through United Express, operated by SkyWest Airlines. The service offers flights to Chicago, Denver and Houston, making this the first time that the Joplin Regional Airport has offered flights to three hubs.
The first flight came in this morning from Chicago, and travelers were welcomed to Joplin with gift bags and ceremonial water cannons, a longstanding tradition.
