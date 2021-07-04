Joplin's new five-year trash contract for residential trash disposal and recycling will go into effect Monday, July 5.
Trash pickup days along with bulky-item removal will remain the same, but curbside recycling pickup will take place every other week rather than weekly. Also, recycling pickup may not take place the same day as the trash pickup.
Recycling pickup will be provided in three sections of the city the first week, July 5-9.
A northeast neighborhood and a section of east-central Joplin will receive curbside pickup on Tuesdays every other week starting July 6.
A northwest area will have pickup on Thursdays starting July 8, and the southeast sector on Fridays beginning July 9.
The next week, curbside service will be provided on Tuesdays starting July 13 in the west-central area.
Neighborhoods in southwest Joplin will receive curbside pickup on Thursdays starting July 15.
Residents in the central east side of the city, including east of Duquesne Road, will be provided curbside pickup on Fridays starting July 16.
A map of the city showing boundaries for the curbside service areas is at https://www.joplinmo.org/DocumentCenter/View/9550/Curbside-Recycling-Service---schedule-7521.
The contract for trash, bulky item and curbside recycling pickup is with Republic Services. People who have questions about any of the services may call Republic at 800-431-1507 or see the company's website at www.republicservices.com/joplin.
The price for trash service for the next year will be $11.86 per month. The city adds a service fee of 55 cents for processing bills and collecting trash payments, bringing the total monthly charge to $12.41. Curbside recycling service will cost $4.50 per month, down from $4.95.
As the result of new bidding on trash contracts, the drop-off location for bulky items available to Joplin residents at reduced fees changed April 1 from Republic Services at Galena, Kansas, to Waste Corporation of America. The WCA disposal site is located at 3700 W. Seventh St., on the south side of Seventh Street between Schifferdecker Avenue and Black Cat Road.
Residents can dispose of up to 2,000 pounds of bulky items, limited quantities of construction/demolition debris, brush and tree limbs, and tires. Full price disposal prices are $18 per car, truck or short trailer load, and $22 for a long trailer, but the city will pay half of that from solid waste revenue, reducing the cost to residents to $9 and $11.
The city does operate a location at 1702 N. Schifferdecker Ave. where limbs, leaves and grass clippings can be taken for free. That drop-off site is open the third Friday and Saturday of each month from March through October. That service was expanded recently to include service two days instead of Saturday only after City Council member Phil Stinnett sought additional service on behalf of residents.
Leaves and grass clippings but not limbs are accepted at the city's compost operation located at the Turkey Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, 3457 W. Eddy Lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.