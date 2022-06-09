The city of Joplin won't be able to accept any online utility bill payments starting at 3 p.m. Friday due to scheduled upgrades of the system's computer software. The online utility payment option will be down until approximately 8 a.m. Monday.
If customers try to make an online payment during this time, they will receive a screen message stating that the online bill paying service is not available. This upgrade does not affect online payments to the municipal court.
Other payment options are the drop box on the west side of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.; mailing payment to the city of Joplin, 602 S. Main, Suite 300, Joplin, MO 64801; or paying in person at the finance department on the third floor of City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.