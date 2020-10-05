Moviegoers were hit with unpleasant news today: Cineworld, parent company of Regal, announced it will temporarily suspend operations at all 536 Regal theaters nationwide on Thursday until further notice.
Joplin's Northstar 14, located behind Northpark mall, is a Regal theater. It had already been closed once, for most of the summer, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The closure to begin later this week has no end date as of yet.
Cineworld said the closures are partly due to movie studios pushing their major multimillion dollar releases to 2021. Most recently, the 25th James Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” saw its release date pushed back to April 2021.
Kevin McClintock, the Globe's features editor, has the details on this story at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- The latest on a collaborative program between the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity and the Salvation Army to build homes for survivors of the 2011 tornado.
- Coverage of tonight's Joplin City Council meeting. Reporter Debby Woodin will be in attendance and will have the latest from City Hall.
- Coverage of tonight's Chiefs-Patriots game, which had been postponed from Sunday because of COVID-19 reports.
All this and more can be found at any time at joplinglobe.com. Have a nice evening!
