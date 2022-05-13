A total of 156 students graduated Friday from the Joplin School District’s Roi S. Wood campus, which houses virtual and alternative learning programs.
School officials said it was the largest class ever to graduate from the campus, where Flex, Missouri Option, JAG and other nontraditional programs are offered.
“Alternative pathways to graduation are crucial to the success of so many students who don’t thrive in a traditional educational environment,” said Shelly Tarter, virtual and alternative learning administrator, in a statement. “I’m so glad Joplin Schools understands the need to offer different sizes of educational shoes so all students can find the one that fits them and makes them feel comfortable as they walk their educational journey.”
The Missouri Option program is for students 17 and older who have the ability to complete graduation requirements but lack the credits needed and are at risk of leaving school without a diploma. This year, the program at Joplin had a 100% success rate, teacher Dave Armstrong said.
“Every student who was admitted into the program graduated,” he said. “I’m very proud of the hard work they put in to achieve this milestone.”
A majority of this year’s class, 78%, were virtual students, the district said. They also had a 100% success rate, said their teacher, Jamie Lorimer.
“These students chose the virtual path for various reasons,” Lorimer said. “But they all worked hard to earn their diploma. I am so proud of all their hard work.”
Friday’s graduation ceremony was held to accompany commencement at Joplin High School, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
