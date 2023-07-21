Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States next week will kick off a celebration of its 25th anniversary in Joplin.
That’s 25 years of serving families staying in the area for the long term with a child who needs care at one of Joplin’s two hospitals — but the charity has morphed into much more than that since it was built, said Annette Thurston, executive director.
“The house that was built here is definitely more than a place to stay,” she said. “It is an affordable home where they have support from other families and volunteers during a very, very stressful time.”
To celebrate, Ronald McDonald House will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday at the corner of 34th Street and Jackson Avenue, where it was built 25 years ago. Additional events to mark the milestone anniversary, including the annual Big Red Shoe run and the Gift of Light Gift of Love holiday kickoff, will be scheduled in the coming months.
The Joplin Ronald McDonald House opened on July 27, 1998. Today, it is a 14,000-square-foot facility with 10 large bedrooms, each with its own private bathroom; two large family rooms, one with a children’s play area; kitchen and laundry facilities; a chapel, a patio and a garden area; and much more.
Families are able to stay there for free and are asked for a donation of $10 per night, a cost that is subsidized by other donors if a family can’t afford it. In addition to the house, families also have access to transportation, meals, computers and Wi-Fi services, comfort dogs, crafts and recreational activities, therapeutic services and professional counseling, Thurston said.
Among the biggest changes over the past 25 years is technology, Thurston said. In the first days of operation, pagers and telephone cards were used by families to stay connected with their child in the hospital. Now, families can access a smartphone app that gives them 24/7 surveillance over their baby, she said.
And it’s mostly babies (and their parents) who are the primary recipient of Ronald McDonald House’s services. Approximately 98% of families who stay are parents of newborns in a neonatal intensive care unit at Freeman Hospital West or Mercy Hospital Joplin, Thurston said.
Those families have come from all over, she said. The house registered its first family on Aug. 20, 1998. As of June 30 of this year, the house has served 3,545 unduplicated families from 38 states and two foreign countries, she said, including 272 communities in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
“When you think about that, those families would not have been close by (their child) without a Ronald McDonald House in our community,” Thurston said.
The house is privately funded through individual and corporate donations, with a special partnership with McDonald’s, Thurston said. It is overseen by a full-time paid house manager and otherwise runs off of volunteer assistance.
“It really does speak to the community of the volunteers and the people of the Four States,” she said. “They do help with all aspects of the house: housekeeping, night managers, fundraising, all the landscaping.”
Christy Graham was one of the first volunteers to work in the Ronald McDonald House family room at Mercy Hospital Joplin when it opened in November 2017.
Since then, she has become one of those volunteers who does whatever is asked of her: writing grants, working the Big Red Shoe race, greeting and directing visitors, creating welcome bags for families, cleaning and more.
“I always feel like I’ve helped somebody,” she said. “It may be something very little, but it comes back to you later that it was something that helped.”
Family perspective
Natalee Gleason, of Carl Junction, and her family have stayed twice at the Ronald McDonald House.
The first time was in 2016, after the birth of their daughter, Gracelynn. The newborn struggled to breathe on her own, and the couple decided that a two-minute walk to visit her in the hospital was much more appealing than a 20-minute drive from their home. They stayed at the house for seven nights.
The same thing happened in 2019 with their newborn son, Lennex. He also struggled to breathe, and the Gleasons, now a family of three, moved back into the house for a week.
Gleason remembers that during each stay, the basics “were above and beyond met.” They had their own bedroom and bathroom. They could do laundry and fix themselves lunch. During the second stay, their daughter, then 3 years old, could remain on a structured schedule that included plenty of playtime.
But even more than that was the way Ronald McDonald House staff and volunteers remembered their names, asked how they could help the family and checked in on them, Gleason said.
“It’s so hard to put into words how important they were and how forever grateful we will be for them,” she said. “I don’t know how we could have done it without them.”
Thurston said the house’s mission is to change the lives of children and their families. She recalls one moment where the mother of a guest family was getting her lunch ready in the house’s kitchen area. As the mother talked with Thurston about how grateful she was to be staying there, she said: “Ronald McDonald House is the answer to a prayer I didn’t even know how to pray.”
That sentiment has stayed with Thurston.
“You realize the impact of what happens here at Ronald McDonald House,” she said. “Our families come here for one reason, and that is an emergency situation. They walk through our doors as strangers, and they are embraced and supported.
“The people in our Four-State Area, regardless of how they support us, this is their house, our Ronald McDonald House,” she continued. “I want people to embrace that idea.”
About RMH Ronald McDonald House programs, typically located near children’s hospitals, allow parents who are far from home to stay close to their hospitalized child and benefit from the comforts of home without incurring hotel and food costs. The first Ronald McDonald House opened in 1974 in Philadelphia.
