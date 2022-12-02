Joplin city government closed out its fiscal year Oct. 31 with the largest amount of sales taxes collected ever, an increase of about 1.8% over the previous fiscal year.
All six sales tax funds together produced a total of more $54.1 million toward the city's $140 million fiscal 2022 budget. The fiscal 2023 budget that went into effect Nov. 1 is about $150 million.
Proceeds from the 1% sales tax for the general fund, which pays wages and benefits for most city employees as well as operating expenses, stood at more than $17.365 million, as compared with just slightly more than $17 million in fiscal 2021. City officials had conservatively estimated that tax revenue would come in at around $15.4 million.
City Manager Nick Edwards said exceeding the budgeted amount "was significant because the year before was a record year which we attributed to the pandemic assistance that was available through the federal government," said Nick Edwards, Joplin's city manager.
"We're pleased to hit the budget amount," he said. "We budgeted conservatively so it's a credit to Finance Director Leslie Haase to get us in that ballpark. Anytime there is revenue in excess of expenditures that money moves to the city's general fund reserve, basically the city's savings account. That savings account can help us from time to time address the hard-to-fund purchases such as vehicle replacements, computer replacements. So any excess can certainly benefit the city.
Hasse said fiscal 2021 had been the city's biggest year in sales tax receipts. It was up 12.5% over 2020.
"The fact we beat that by almost 2% — it was 1.8% — that's significant. But I feel like inflation is driving that and we (the city) have had cost increases." She said the increased sales tax revenue has covered increases in things such as fuel costs for city vehicles, necessary vehicle and equipment replacement.
And although the city is experiencing some increased revenue, it does not mean the city has enough money to spend more on recurring expenses, particularly in view of inflation, the city manager said.
"In working on some of the projects we've got going this year, the list of things the city needs is growing rapidly. So while revenue is up, I don't believe it still is sufficient to meet long-term needs." Edwards said.
Joplin's recently established use tax, approved by voters in November 2021 under the ballot title Proposition Action, brought in slightly more than $2.6 million in the first eight months it was in effect, said Haase.
It was estimated when the ballot measure was proposed that the tax might collect up to $3.7 million. Haase said she thinks it is possible the use tax will hit that mark this year because holiday season spending is just starting.
Use tax
Use tax proceeds could continue to increase in 2023 when a new state law kicks in Jan. 1 that will allow state and local jurisdictions such as cities and counties to collect the tax from businesses not located within the state but who sell products online that go to Missouri buyers.
A 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision in a case, South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc., allowed states to adopt rules to collect sales and use taxes from those businesses. The Missouri Legislature subsequently enacted Senate Bills 153 and 97 to implement the collections from those who sell more than $100,000 in tangible goods to consumers in the state annually.
The city manager said that while online sales made on Amazon and Walmart websites are subject to use tax now because they have operations within the state, other large online retailers such as the Wayfair company that do not have stores in Missouri will not be required to collect sales tax in Missouri until the new law goes into effect at the first of the year.
"The expectation across the state is that use tax revenue will increase because of that," Haase said.
Revenue from the use tax is earmarked to help cover costs of the city's 40 action plans to undertake projects such as housing and neighborhood improvement and others. The amount deposited in each fund is to go to city action plans that are related to the purpose each tax fund serves to fund projects, except the amount that goes to Proposition B police and fire pension funding. The only uses for that money are deposits into the pension fund to raise the balance and to pay costs to transfer police officers and firefighters into a different retirement fund if they are eligible and want to leave the pension fund.
The 1-cent general fund received $842,173 of the $2.6 million use tax revenue.
Other amounts distributed are:
• $421,086 to the Proposition B half-cent sales tax fund which helps pay for and close the Police and Firemen's Pension Fund; and the same amount to the half-cent transportation sales tax fund and the half-cent public safety sales tax fund.
• $315,185 to the three-eighths-cent capital improvements sales tax fund.
• $210,543 to the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax fund.
Proposition B
Contributions by a half-cent sales tax Joplin voters approved in 2019 to close out the underfunded Police and Firemen’s Pension Fund has raised the funded level of the plan. The tax by Oct. 31, the end of the city's fiscal 2022 year, had raised slightly more than $8.6 million.
Haase said the 2022 actuary report for the pension fund will not be available until March 2023. However, the 2021 report showed the funded level of the plan had risen to 64.2%.
It now appears that the pension fund could reach a funding level of 120% in 2028, Haase said the fund's actuary estimated.
Voters were told the tax would be terminated when it reached that level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.