Sharon Beshore, a strong supporter of the arts in both Joplin and across the state, was honored Thursday as one of 10 recipients of the 2022 Lieutenant Governor's Women of Achievement Award.
The new award, created this year and given by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, recognizes the diverse accomplishments of Missouri women. An awards ceremony was staged Thursday morning in the Missouri Capitol rotunda.
In an email to the Globe, Beshore said she is "honored and humbled" to have been recognized with the award.
"It is very timely to honor 10 women from across the state during March, which is Women’s History Month," she said. "This award can bring attention to the diverse accomplishments of women across the state of Missouri and to their communities which benefit from their involvement. It can showcase the depth, breadth and variety of women’s achievements in Missouri, and encourage and motivate high achievement. I am proud to be a part of this new initiative to honor women in Missouri."
Beshore chairs the Missouri Arts Council and is president of the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, which is slated to open this fall near downtown Joplin. She also chairs Connect2Culture, a local organization that promotes the arts in the Joplin region.
She is active as a trustee in Spiva Center for the Arts and a board member of Rotary Clubs of Joplin Sculpture Garden and Mid-America Arts Alliance. She previously served on the Freeman Health System philanthropy committee and the autism advocacy committee for the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism, and on the boards of Friends of the Missouri Mansion, Stephens College and Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
She was recognized as the Outstanding Citizen of the Year by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce in 2018 and as a Pathfinder by The Joplin Globe in 2019. Prior to her time to the arts, she worked 22 years as an educator at the Carthage School District, Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg (Kansas) State University.
The other honorees of the inaugural Women of Achievement Award are Sheryl “Sherry” Branch-Maxwell, of Charleston; Ali Kindle Hogan, of St. Louis; Kathy Nelson, of Kansas City; Starr Kohler, of Springfield; Dr. Marion Pierson, of Kansas City; Maj. Gen. Cassie Strom, of St. Louis; Libby Martin, of California; Sharon Naught, of Jefferson City; and Stephanie Mills, of Kirksville. More about them is available at ltgov.mo.gov/women-of-achievement.
“I was raised by a single mother of six, which greatly impacted my life, and I wanted to create a way to honor the incredible work women do in Missouri,” Kehoe said in a statement on his website. “These 10 recipients are diverse in talent, from agriculture to entrepreneurship, and community service to non-for-profit work. They are also a direct representation of the high achievement this award is intended to represent.”
