Spring River Christian Village, a faith-based senior living center located at 201 S. Northpark Lane in Joplin, was recently honored with a Christian Horizons Operations Excellence Award for "outstanding commitment to faith-led service and infection control compliance," according to a news release.
Spring River is a Christian Horizons-owned community offering a full spectrum of senior living support: independent living homes and apartments, assisted living and long-term skilled nursing care, short-term rehabilitation services, home care and hospice. It is one of 13 senior communities owned by the St. Louis-based company.
“We’re incredibly proud of the dedication and commitment from the associates of Spring River Christian Village,” said Jennifer Knecht, Christian Horizons chief sales and marketing officer, in a statement. “From the care team, including CNAs and RNs, to housekeepers, transportation, dining teams and more, these associates are the heart of this community and we honor their compassionate commitment to our faith-serving mission.”
Spring River Christian Village received the Focused-Infection Control Compliance Operations Excellence Award for its commitment to COVID-19 infection control practices and overall safety standards.
The Christian Horizons Operations Excellence Awards honor senior living communities that go above and beyond in service, clinical excellence, financial stewardship, mission integration and protecting the health and well-being of older adults through focused infection control practices, officials with the company said. The annual awards were presented during the organization’s Shining Resilience tours held this fall.
“The health and well-being of residents, clients, associates and families are our highest priority,” Knecht said. “These awards honor those who go above and beyond to protect the safety of older adults in the community.”
Details: www.christianhorizonsliving.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.