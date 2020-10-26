Joplin's total COVID-19 case count has reached a new local record, climbing 55% in the last seven days compared with the previous week, the city's health director said Monday.
There have been 349 new cases found among residents in the city limits in the last two weeks, Ryan Talken said at a City Hall briefing on Monday. Those cases brought the total count to 2,112.
Jasper County, at 22%, is nearly at the statewide positivity rate of 22.7% while Newton County has exceeded that at 24%, Talken reported. The national rate is 5%, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
"The rate of positivity is an important indicator because it can provide insights into whether a community is conducting enough testing to find cases," according to the center. "If a community’s positivity is high, it suggests that that community may largely be testing the sickest patients and possibly missing milder or asymptomatic cases. A lower positivity may indicate that a community is including in its testing patients with milder or no symptoms."
An expanded COVID-19 dashboard that provides more information about the status of local cases launched Monday on the city of Joplin's website.
The Joplin Health Department has worked with the University of Missouri's “All Things Missouri” project to create the new public reporting dashboard. It adds details such as the average of cases per day over a seven-day period.
Located at https://www.joplinmo.org/1072/Joplins-CoronavirusCOVID-19-Response, the dashboard reported Monday active cases in the city and number of patients hospitalized.
There was one new death of a Joplin resident reported on Monday in which COVID-19 was a factor, city officials reported. The local death count so far is 35.
The health director said the new dashboard also has a category of "probable cases." Those are results from antigen tests, also called rapid tests, that detect proteins that can be found in the virus. But the tests also can provide false negatives, which results in the label as ''probable" until a person can be tested with the more reliable swab test.
Going into the fall and winter flu season with the increased case numbers, extra precautions should be taken to try to prevent illness, Joplin's mayor said at the briefing.
"As I am thinking about what we're going to be dealing with just in a normal season and then you bring COVID into it, I think it really heightens the need for vigilance, awareness and being responsible," Ryan Stanley said.
There are steps that could be taken to celebrate upcoming holidays differently than in the past to avoid spread of winter illnesses as well as the virus.
"Simply take the vitamins now, fortify your body, keep your physicality and exercise level up," he said. "Wash your hands vigilantly, wear a mask, avoid people in a loving way."
Stanley said his parents are canceling the annual Thanksgiving gathering of their extended family, saying, 'It's something we are doing out of love, not out of fear, to make sure we are protecting those people who are going to be potentially most vulnerable. Ask yourself what you could do to be more COVID responsible and do that."
He sees people wearing masks and those who are not and he knows that people are experiencing COVID-19 fatigue. "But I will tell you, the risk is more heightened today in Southwest Missouri," he said. "We've got to strengthen ourselves and embolden ourselves to fight a good fight" because of the extra spread that could occur over the holidays.
Less scary Halloween
City officials on Monday said that if families or neighbors want to celebrate Halloween, outdoor activities are less likely to spread virus infections than indoor parties.
Health director Ryan Talken's guidelines:
• Have a plan that will reduce the chance of spreading illness at a gathering that involves social distancing and other precautions.
• Costume masks do not work as protective masks because they have openings for breathing.
• People who are sick should not attend events or parties and also should not pass out candy to trick-or-treaters.
