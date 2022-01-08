Joplin's use tax collections on online sales started Jan. 1 and a committee of citizens started work on Wednesday to prepare for implementation of community improvement initiatives to be funded with the money.
Those who agreed to serve on the committee met with City Manager Nick Edwards and city staff for a briefing on what they could expect.
The committee will help city officials form plans and review staff plans to address six community needs the City Council wants to address based on public input elicited by City Manager Nick Edwards two years ago.
Those goals, or needs, are to address declining neighborhoods and housing; improve community appearance, including public properties maintained by the city; increase economic opportunities for all residents; address homelessness; reduce crime and increase safety; and to create and grow resilient revenue to improve levels of services offered by the city as well as infrastructure maintenance.
To fund the work, city officials asked voters in the Nov. 3 election to approve the use tax. It passed by a narrow margin after having failed in two previous elections in past years.
Rob O'Brian, former president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, and former Joplin Mayor Mike Seibert co-chaired a residents committee to provide information to residents about the election question and have returned to work on the implementation of the action plans for community improvements.
O'Brian asked Wednesday if use tax collections had started.
Finance director Leslie Haase said the state started Jan. 1 notifying sellers that they are to collect the tax for online sales where sales tax is not charged. The tax will be collected in the amount of 3.125%, which is equal to the total of all of Joplin's sales taxes. She said it is uncertain how much money will be collected but it is estimated that it could be about $3.7 million. It likely will take time to see much revenue as the process of notifying sellers goes on, she said.
City staff and the committee will plan the projects as collection of the use tax funding permits, Haase said.
Edwards told the committee members he would ask them to review them and to see if they believe the city government is doing the projects as represented to voters. Committee members also are free to make suggestions on steps they see as needed to do the projects. Some hiring will need to be done to have enough staff to do the work.
O'Brian said that as tax revenues flattened over the last few years the city had cut positions to compensate for the lack of revenue increases.
A book about the projects and a prioritization list will help guide the committee's work, the city manager said.
There are about 95 action plans and of those, about 20 are ranked between first and second priority; many of those are aimed at declining neighborhoods and housing.
Some plans, such as talks with representatives of the organizations that provide services to the homeless, the status of Smart Cities projects, and other topics from the action plans also hold high spots in the rankings.
A number of the action plan projects are already in progress by city staff if they could be done without new funding or at a low cost, Edwards told the group.
The committee will meet at 4 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month but more meetings could be scheduled as funding and available staffing permits.
Seibert recommended that city administrators come forward with the projects that can be done soon, and department heads could prioritize projects in their departments that could be started.
