Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on the area's recovery from COVID-19.
More than 31% of Joplin's residents have received at least one vaccination since January, according to city officials. Based on state health statistics, Joplin has the highest percentage of vaccinated residents anywhere in the state.
We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The death of Carl Richard, considered the father of bowling in Joplin.
- The resignations of three Fairview aldermen who impeached one of their own last week.
- The state becoming the first to challenge a punitive provision of the most recent COVID-19 relief bill.
We hope you have a wonderful week leading up to Easter this Sunday.
