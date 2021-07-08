Now more than 120 years old, the Willard Hotel building in downtown Joplin is undergoing some renovations.
Tenants have already snatched up the building's six one-bedroom apartments, and two storefront areas will be ready for tenants in a matter of days.
It's a stark change from a building that, only a few years ago, appeared tired and run down. And it is part of a movement to extend the revitalization of downtown farther south on Main Street.
We also:
- Covered a Habitat for Humanity work day in Carthage this morning.
- Will have the latest on an incident that shut down the city of Joplin's computers and phone lines.
- Partnered with Missouri Independent for details on Gov. Mike Parson's criticism of the federal government's help with vaccination efforts.
