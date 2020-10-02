With any individual who has a unique name, there has to be a backstory from the parents who named him.
For Joe Wright, the father of Joplin starting quarterback Always Wright and backup All Wright, the origin story goes back to when he was attending Carthage High School. He was a junior, and his best friend, Todd Webb, was a senior. Webb moved 1,687 miles away to Fresno, California.
Thinking that he might not see Wright again, Webb suggested to Wright he name his kids All and Always Wright, so when the two would go off to college and become standout athletes — Webb would know where they were and could get in touch with Wright.
“Those names always stuck with me, and I said, ‘Yeah, that would be cool,’” Joe Wright said.
Brotherly competition
Always and All grew up in the Wright family as the youngest of four behind their older sisters, Madeline and Makayla.
And just like their father, who played basketball two years at both State Fair Community College and Kansas State (1984-86), the brothers quickly grew to love football and basketball.
In fact, the brothers play the same position in both sports: quarterback on the gridiron and point guard on the hardwood. Joe said there has always been a serious competition between the brothers, especially when they jump on the basketball court and face each other in a one-on-one game.
But that competition kicked up a notch after All entered his freshman year and played up on the Joplin varsity basketball team during the summer, and there was talk of him moving up in football coming off a strong season in seventh- and eighth-grade football.
“But big brother didn’t want to let little brother take over the job,” said Joe. “Always ended up stepping it up and playing really well. He grew a little bit, got stronger over the summer, and he’s developed into a pretty good quarterback.
“We have just got to cut down on those interceptions. Other than that, I think he is doing a great job.”
Joe said he remembers before Joplin’s 41-40 win over Webb City on Aug. 28, All and Always were playing one-on-one at the Carthage YMCA.
“All knocked him on the ground, and then stepped over the top of him and said ‘I’m getting ready to take your job if you keep this up,’” Joe said.
As the older brother, Always said he has to be better at every sport or else All will get a big head.
“I can’t let him get me in any sport right now,” Always said with a laugh.
But little brother said he doesn’t know about all that.
“He might get me in a couple of one-on-one games, but I’m pretty sure I will take the majority,” All said.
Guidance from a legend
Not only does Always have a father who played basketball for over a decade professionally overseas, but his uncle Felix is on the Mount Rushmore of Carthage athletes.
Felix played eight years in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs.
And Felix was in town to see Always make his varsity debut against the Cardinals. The former Carthage star said he gives advice to both Always and All, reminding them they will go through their struggles as they grow in football and basketball.
“They are very good athletes, and I know they have a lot of potential,” Felix said. “Their father has a real strong interest in succeeding in sports.
Always said he is grateful to have a resource like Felix to rely on for advice.
“They always text me after every game talking about what I can do better and how I can improve my game,” Always said. “I still don’t feel like I have played my best game yet, and I’m always looking for them (his father and uncle) to help me improve my game.”
Carving their own path
Joe said in the past he tried to push Always because he is more of the laid-back type, but this year is the first year he’s realized “you can’t push him because he does his own thing.”
Joe also said Joplin’s jamboree against Seneca was the first time he truly sat back and just watched Always play quarterback.
“I was like, ‘He looks like a quarterback,’” Joe said. “He has developed into that. He doesn’t have happy feet back there. He reads his progressions and does a really good job. I have always told him, ‘You start cleaning up these things you’re not doing well and you might be a college football quarterback. You can’t put all your seeds in one basket thinking everything is going to be basketball. You might have a good chance of playing some football as well.’”
Both Wright brothers said they understand the expectations that come with the family's namesake. They strive to carry on the legacy even further.
Felix echoed those sentiments.
“I know they have heard a lot of stories about the Wright family,” Felix said. “They have a tall order to follow, but I think at their age they are a lot more advanced athletes than what we were because they have access to weight training, workouts and nutrition. I told them they could potentially be the next ball players to come out of the Joplin-Carthage area.”
Perfect shooting
Thirty-five years later, Joe Wright still holds the Kansas State single-game record for field-goal shooting percentage, making 11 of 11 attempts against Oklahoma State on Jan. 23, 1985.
His teammate, Eddie Elder, tied the record exactly one month later when he made all 11 shots against Colorado.
Wright had a near-perfect shooting game midway through his senior season, making 12 of 13 field goals and 7 of 8 free throws for a career-high 31 points against Wichita State on Jan. 6, 1986.
