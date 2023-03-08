There was quite a turnout earlier today at a public memorial service for Joplin police Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed, who were fatally shot a year ago today by a gunman.
Police Chief Sloan Rowland and others spoke of the officers' sacrifices that day and their heroic actions.
Learn more in a story from Jeff Lehr online at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition. If you missed the service this morning, don't worry: A second service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Public Safety Training Center, 5102 Swede Lane.
We're also working on:
- A roundup of events this weekend.
- An update on what the future might hold for Lewton Stadium in Carthage.
- A look at the next act to visit Joplin as part of Connect2Culture's Curtains Up series.
Have a good Wednesday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.