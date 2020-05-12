The Joplin Redevelopment Corp. took formal action Tuesday to terminate its redevelopment agreement with the city for tornado recovery projects in response to the closeout of the a tax increment financing district.
The Joplin City Council also took action last month to dissolve the agreement after voting to dismantle the Joplin Recovery Tax Increment Financing District. It was established in 2012 after the Joplin tornado to generate money for recovery projects. The JRC used money supplied from bond sales secured by the TIF district's revenues to buy land for redevelopment.
Those bonds were paid off in April.
Termination of the 3,100-acre district will allow sales and property taxes that were diverted to the TIF to resume going to the various taxing entities, including the city and the Joplin School District. Since its inception, the district diverted more than $20 million from those entities to be used for the designated recovery purposes.
As a result, the school district expects to receive about $1.5 million in annual property tax revenue, and the city will get back an estimated $1.3 million.
After the JRC took that action by a 4-0 to vote, it went into closed session on a legal matter and real estate with City Attorney Peter Edwards.
