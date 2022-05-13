A Jasper County judge on Friday granted a vote recount sought by a candidate who was narrowly edged out of a five-way race for three seats on the Joplin City Council.
Schoolteacher Brian Evans, who came up short by 13 votes according to official election returns, filed a petition in Jasper County Circuit Court days after the election asking for a recount.
State law allows a recount if there is a difference of less than 1% in the vote between candidates. Financial adviser Josh DeTar was the closest with 2,339 votes to Evans' count of 2,326. DeTar received 20.16% of the vote while Evans received 20.03%, which put the difference at less than 1%.
As prescribed by state law, DeTar was sworn into office based on the certified election results provided to the city after the election. In addition, incumbent Doug Lawson and Kate Spencer won the other two general seats on the ballot April 5.
The judge said Friday that there was agreement among the attorneys who filed responses to the recount petition on behalf of Jasper and Newton counties, the city of Joplin and DeTar that Evans was entitled to the recount because of the narrow vote difference.
The Jasper County clerk, Charlie Davis, said that a portion of the votes were recounted on the Friday after an election to test for accuracy. Counties are required to recount at least 5% of the vote in each election; Davis said he has workers recount 10%. Newton County recounts 5%, said County Clerk Tami Owens.
There are 13 precincts in Jasper County and seven in Newton County for Joplin elections.
How a recount would work
After the counties certified the results of the April 5 election based on that recount, the ballots were sealed and placed in a vault "so nobody has access to those physical ballots," Davis said at Friday's hearing. "So the question is, do we hand count or a machine count" because state law allows a judge to decide which type of recount to conduct. A hand count will take longer and cost more than a machine recount.
For a machine recount, workers would be hired to load the ballots back into counting machines and attest to the numbers.
Davis said he would hire three Republicans and three Democrats to feed the Jasper County ballots back into the counting machine, though city council is a nonpartisan election. He estimated that would take a day and cost approximately $1,500 to pay those six workers. A hand count would take two days and he would have to calculate that cost, but it could be double the machine count.
Mark Peron, the attorney representing the county clerk's office, said it would be appropriate to do a machine count because that was the type of count done on election night.
Judge Gayle Crane asked Evans what concerns he had about the count.
"I had a number of people concerned about the votes," Evans said. Some people were saying that there was a misfeed with the ballot counting machine at one polling place and ballots were put elsewhere until voting closed, he said.
Asked by Crane if he brought affidavits from any voters who said their votes were not counted or were not accepted by the ballot machine, Evans said he did not have any sworn statements.
Davis said there is a backup procedure if there would be a misfeed or a machine that would quit working. In such an event, precinct judges would place the ballots in a secure section of the counting machine.
Generally, "there is no election issue with jamming or misfeeds," Davis said. He explained there are three checkpoints to account for ballots to detect an irregularity or mistake. Both he and the Newton County clerk said they had never had an error in ballot counting of any election since they have been clerks.
After voting closes, precinct workers manually count all the ballots in the machines before they are taken to the county clerk's office. The count is compared with the number of voters whose signatures were collected to receive ballots. The manual count is compared with the count on the machines, the clerks said.
The judge asked if there could be a difference in the count if someone made a write-in vote on a ballot.
Davis said the machine could miss a write-in vote if a voter did not fill in the circle or box next the write-in line that signals a write-in. The counting machine would detect that mark and indicate there was a write-in vote that would need to be read.
If a voter does not follow the ballot instructions and mark the circle, state law specifies the write-in vote is void because the voter did not comply with the instructions, said William Lynch, the Newton County prosecutor and county attorney.
Next steps
The law allows 20 days after the judge's ruling to complete the recount. Crane granted the recount by machine and gave the county clerks until May 20 to submit the names of individuals to be appointed to do the machine recount, with any objections to those appointments filed before May 27.
Additionally, Evans or his designated representative has the right to observe the recount.
The clerks said they intend to get it done as quickly as possible.
"We are going to do our very best to get the names today and hope that Newton County does the same thing so the attorneys can get the names to Mr. Evans so he can verify them," Davis said Friday after the hearing. "It's kind of irrelevant who the people are because they are just going to feed the ballots into the machines."
Both DeTar, who is part of the case because his was the closest vote to that of Evans, and Evans said they were satisfied with the results of the hearing.
"As I said before, I trust Charlie Davis and I just want to make sure everybody's vote was counted and was correct and make sure the people know they can have faith in the system," Evans said.
