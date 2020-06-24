A federal judge has sentenced a Carthage man with prior child sexual abuse convictions to 33 years and nine months in prison for sexual exploitation of a 13-year-old girl he got pregnant two years ago.
U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool assessed Victor A. Vasquez, 33, the term without parole at a hearing Tuesday in federal court in Springfield.
Vasquez, who pleaded guilty to the charge on Dec. 19, has prior felony convictions for statutory rape and statutory sodomy. He committed the offense with his latest victim a few months after his release from prison, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield.
The Joplin Police Department, Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and the FBI were involved in the investigation of the crime that began when the girl visited a health clinic for a pregnancy test at the age of 14 and it was learned that she was eight weeks pregnant.
She told investigators that she met Vasquez while playing a game on her cellphone when she was 13. He started contacting her on Facebook Messenger, and they exchanged sexually explicit images via SnapChat, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
The defendant eventually began expressing a desire for a sexual relationship with her and asked to meet her in person. The U.S. attorney's office said Vasquez directed her to lie to her mother and tell her she was going to the home of another teen and to have her mother actually drop her off at his house.
Thus began a sexual relationship with the girl that lasted several months, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.