A federal judge sentenced former Joplin police officer Gary McKinney on Wednesday to 15 years in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.
U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips ordered at a hearing in federal court in Springfield that McKinney, 44, serve the term without parole and spend the remainder of his life on supervised release once he has completed the sentence.
McKinney pleaded guilty to the charge Aug. 12 and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements once he is released from prison. He faced a mandatory minimum of five years or up to 20 years for the conviction.
McKinney was an officer with the Joplin Police Department for seven years, leaving the force in May 2006 to serve short stints with both the Webb City and Duquesne police departments. He had retired from law enforcement and was operating a plumbing business in Joplin in recent years.
The defendant came under investigation by the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations in September 2018 when a task force agent received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip originated with Facebook and concerned a Facebook user who had uploaded a video file depicting the sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl.
The Facebook user eventually was identified as Anthony Helsel, 32, of Joplin, who has pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and sex trafficking of a minor, and will be sentenced April 6 in federal court in Springfield.
Task force and HSI agents confronted Helsel in October 2018 and learned from him that he used the application KIK on his cellphone to engage in chats with others regarding child pornography. When the agents showed up at his home, he had been chatting with a KIK user who went by the handle "Jim Beam."
Helsel told the agents that he knew "Jim Beam" to be Gary McKinney because he had received a MoneyGram from McKinney for $30 to purchase pictures of a 4-year-old girl's feet. According to the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield, McKinney also had sought shoes and socks worn by the girl.
Helsel told investigators that he had engaged in sexual activity with the girl and took videos and still images of his acts. He further acknowledged having sent at least one picture of the girl to McKinney. An HSI agent subsequently made contact with McKinney via KIK using Helsel's account but could not get McKinney to meet him at that time.
Further investigation confirmed McKinney's identity and located exchanges with him on Helsel's cellphone that included video files of child pornography sent to McKinney by Helsel. A search warrant was obtained on McKinney's residence and served Oct. 3, 2018. Agents seized his phone during the search and found 506 images and 148 videos deemed child pornography on the device.
