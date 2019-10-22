NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge Tuesday lowered the bond of a Springfield man being held on a charge that he assaulted another inmate six months ago at the Newton County Jail, repeatedly stabbing him with a pen.
Dennis E. Ivie, 49, was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree assault stemming from an attack April 21 on Ty A. Cline, 60, of Fairview.
After the prosecutor's office sought and obtained a continuance of the hearing to Nov. 26, Associate Judge Christina Rhoades granted defense attorney Elizabeth Turner's request that her client's bond be lowered in light of the time Ivie has spent in jail awaiting resolution of his case.
Ivie was arrested in Neosho a day before the alleged assault in a misdemeanor property damage offense. He has remained in custody since then on a cash-only bond of $10,000, which he has not been able to post. He told the judge that he plans to reside with his grandmother in Springfield if he is able to make bond.
In granting the bond reduction, the judge ordered Ivie to have no contact with Cline should he also be released from jail. Cline remains in custody on felony assault charges of his own.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in Ivie's case states that he hit and stabbed Cline in the head several times with an ink pen that he had been given by a jail corrections officer. Cline told a deputy who investigated the assault that he simply told Ivie he needed to give the pen back to the officer when Ivie attacked him, punching Cline in the face and stabbing him with the pen.
The affidavit states that Cline suffered two cuts on the side of his face — one near his ear and the other on his cheek — as well as a ruptured eardrum.
Cline is charged with shooting his neighbor, William Gunter, 51, on Oct. 26, 2018, at Gunter's home in Fairview. He claimed to have gone to Gunter's place to get some tools back that he lent Gunter and that he shot him in self-defense. But a daughter of Gunter who witnessed the incident told sheriff's deputies Cline entered their residence uninvited and was arguing with her father in their living room when he shot him twice.
Gunter survived the shooting.
