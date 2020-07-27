Judge metes out consecutive sentences in 2017 double shooting

Judge Gayle Crane sentenced Lafayette Starr to 45 years in prison Monday in the 2017 fatal shooting of Tayler Anderson and wounding of his friend, Gage Williams, both of Carthage.
The judge decided at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court to stack the 30 years that Starr, 33, of Springfield, was to receive for second-degree murder in the slaying of Anderson, 22, and the 15 years his plea agreement called for in the assault of 21-year-old Williams.
Starr pleaded guilty to those counts April 13 in a plea agreement that left open whether the two terms would run concurrently or consecutively.
Defense attorney Paul Franco asked the judge to consider the role that the mental health issues of his client played in the double shooting and to make them concurrent. But Assistant Prosecutor Kimberly Fisher asked that they run consecutively in light of the defendant's lengthy criminal history, the terror of Tayler Anderson's final moments and the impact his murder has had on his family and the surviving victim.
"There's a hole in the family that can never be filled," Fisher said.
Anderson and Williams knew Starr and were riding with him in the early morning hours of June 13, 2017, in a vehicle that stopped on Gum Road near Sarcoxie. All three got out. For reasons that remain unexplained to this day, Starr shot Williams with a handgun first, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Fisher said in court on Monday that he then turned the gun on Anderson, shooting him in a foot and both legs, with one of the rounds severing the femoral artery of his right leg. Anderson tried to flee and made it to a fence line, where he tied a tourniquet about his leg with his belt in an effort to stop the bleeding.
Starr followed his blood trail through the grass, caught up to him and swung the gun at his head, Fisher said. Anderson blocked the blow with his arm, as evidenced by the broken watch found on that arm, she said. But Starr swung again, striking Anderson's in the head the second time, and left him there to die, the prosecutor said.
In the meantime, Williams got away and obtained help at a nearby residence.
Fisher said data obtained from OnStar showed that Starr got in the vehicle and drove back to Springfield at speeds topping 100 mph. He took the vehicle to a car wash in an effort to get rid of any evidence of the shooting and later claimed to detectives that he had not been in Jasper County and did not even know who Tayler Anderson was.
Williams and members of Anderson's family offered emotion-laden victim-impact statements at the sentencing hearing.
Williams told the court that he is no longer able to enjoy many of the activities he once did, most notably the companionship of his best friend, Tayler.
"I may be the older brother," Jayde Anderson said. "But (Tayler) guided me through many situations and truly acted like an older brother to me."
Elder sister Machelle Anderson recounted how her little brother was great with children, especially her daughter, and how he is missed by many.
"I can see the pain and hurt often in people's eyes, voice and spirit," she said.
Connie Anderson, the victim's mother, said that as a teacher, she has seen how often young lives are lost. Still, the loss of her own son at such an age brought "a new, hard lesson" to bear.
She described Tayler as "a doer" and "go-getter" from childhood, active in church, sports and Boy Scouts growing up, and a good student who was proud of being a member of a state championship Odyssey of the Mind team two years running. She described her son as a "creative" and "vivacious" spirit with a generous heart and said the outpouring from others occasioned by his death was "a confirmation to his mother's heart" that her son was well loved in the community.
"The enormity of this loss was too much for me to handle on my own," Connie Anderson said. "The whole concept was debilitating for me, and I encountered medical issues for which I had to seek medical assistance."
She said she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and has been receiving grief counseling ever since her son's death.
"Even though I walk in forgiveness," she said to the judge, "I humbly request a serious consideration of the sentences that were agreed upon in the plea bargain and that the sentences would be served consecutively."
Fisher urged the judge to ignore a sentencing assessment's recommendation for a more lenient judgment in light of the impact on Williams and the Anderson family.
"They've lived three years for today, three years for justice," she told the judge.
Prior offender
Lafayette Starr was on parole for a violent crime committed in Kansas when he murdered Tayler Anderson and tried to kill Gage Williams.
