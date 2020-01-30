Judge pondering decision in case of husband's body kept in freezer

A Jasper County judge postponed making a decision at a preliminary hearing Thursday whether to order a Joplin woman to stand trial on a charge of abandonment of a corpse for keeping her husband's body in a freezer.
Barbara J. Watters, 67, appeared at the hearing before Associate Judge Joe Hensley in Jasper County Circuit Court in the company of her attorney, Cobb Young. Hensley said at the conclusion of the hearing that he wished to take the matter under advisement and would be issuing his ruling later in the day or possibly not until today.
Electronic court records showed no ruling issued by closing time for the court on Thursday.
Watters is accused of keeping the body of her husband, Paul N. Barton, in a freezer in the bedroom of their home on South Vermont Avenue after he died of natural causes. Police discovered the body Nov. 11 when they served a search warrant on Watters' home.
The defendant purportedly told police that Barton died of Lou Gehrig's disease, or ALS, and she was concerned that if she reported his death, police might help a doctor who, she had become convinced, wanted Barton's brain for research purposes.
Prosecutor Theresa Kenney maintains that Watters violated state law by failing to report her husband's death to authorities and that she abandoned his body when she decided to put it in a freezer and leave it there.
Young maintains that Missouri law ensures the right of spouses or next of kin to choose how a loved one's body is to be disposed, whether by burial, cremation or some other arrangement, and does not specify any period of time for reporting a death to authorities. He argued again Thursday, as he had at a hearing in December, that his client did not abandon her husband's corpse but preserved it by placing it in a freezer.
Detective Veronica Bailey testified at the preliminary hearing that Watters' roommate informed her that Watters was keeping her husband's body in her bedroom. The detective said police consequently initiated an effort to learn when and where he had last been seen and to locate him. When they could not find him, a search warrant was obtained on the defendant's home, she said.
She said the top of the freezer was covered with a blanket on which sat two Christmas trees and some ceramic foxes.
"Inside, we found Mr. Barton wrapped in a blanket," Bailey told the court.
Young asked on cross-examination if investigators were able to confirm that he died in bed. The detective said she did not know the answer to that. Bailey further testified that the date and time of Barton's death remains uncertain. But police have indicated previously that they believe he may have been kept in the freezer for almost a year.
Detective Dustin Moyer, who interviewed the defendant Nov. 14, three days after police found her husband's body, said she told him that her husband died of natural causes "in his bedroom" about 15 days previously. Moyer said she told him that she wished to keep her husband with her, so she bought a freezer and put the body in it.
Moyer testified on direct examination by Kenney that police could not determine exactly when Barton died. While he acknowledged on cross-examination that Watters was "cooperative" throughout his interview of her and provided a lot of information that was consistent with other evidence police gathered, he said parts of her account, including the date of death, could not be confirmed.
State law
Prosecutor Theresa Kenney argued at Barbara Watters' preliminary hearing Thursday that the state law in question prohibits not only the abandonment of a corpse but also the leaving of a body somewhere without reporting it. The judge asked how long the prosecutor felt it might take for someone to be guilty of leaving a corpse.
"I don't think it matters, judge," she said.
She suggested that finding Watters innocent of any wrongdoing is tantamount to saying people can just dispose of bodies however they please and not tell anyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.