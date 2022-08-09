Senior Judge David Dally, whose presence and fairness were said to command courtrooms in Jasper County for four decades, died Monday night.
Dally, of Carthage, retired in 2016 as a full-time judge in Jasper County Circuit Court after working 40 years in the legal system, nearly half of those on the bench. After retirement, he served as a senior judge, periodically hearing cases by assignment of the Missouri Supreme Court.
Before that, he was elected prosecuting attorney in 1986, serving 12 years. He also served as city attorney for Carthage for a number of years.
“David is one of those larger-than-life people,” said Judge Dean Dankelson, who worked for Dally in the county prosecutor’s office and succeeded him as judge of Jasper County’s Division 2. “He had a tremendous knowledge of the law and also had the ability to relate to people and use his common sense and put all that together and lead people in the right direction to make good decisions.”
Dally, as an attorney, “had quite a presence in the courtroom. He was a tall guy, kind of an Abe Lincoln type of guy. He had a strong voice and was a very good public speaker. Some attorneys have the ability to relate naturally to a jury, and David was one of those,” Dankelson said.
“As an elected official, he was always fair. He was both prosecutor and county counselor and had a great understanding of how individuals worked within the county government. He was a good mentor for me.
“As a judge, he had the same courtroom presence. He would listen to people. You would always see where David was coming from. I never heard an attorney speak badly about David or say he was one-sided. He will be missed.”
Upon his retirement, Dally told The Joplin Globe that the basic function of legal system was to resolve disputes peacefully. He was reluctant to highlight any of the cases he heard or decisions he made, saying “every case is important to the people who are involved.”
Dally facilitated an important change to Jasper County when he was prosecutor by establishing a victim and witness advocacy program, one of the first in the state, said attorney and former assistant prosecutor attorney Norman Rouse. Rouse now serves as the legal counsel to Jasper County as Dally once did.
The program, which helps crime victims and witnesses access services and navigate the legal system, is still in place.
He once told a Globe reporter that he never had trouble leaving thoughts of his work in his office, although he was troubled by cases that dealt with minors.
“It can be very difficult when you have children who weren’t always treated the best,” he said. “That can be kind of hard for a judge.”
He tried to help children by being one of the first judges to take on a special docket designed to provide a better outcome for those victims. The program has since given hundreds of juveniles and mentally ill people a better chance at recovering by providing access to counseling and other services.
Dally also made a mark in the arena of civil litigation. He was one of a handful of judges who presided in cases that brought million-dollar verdicts for popcorn factory workers sickened by exposure to an artificial flavoring agent. Those cases took years to resolve because of their complex issues.
He regarded those challenging legal questions his favorite part of the job, he told the Globe.
“You get some civil cases sometimes that have real interesting legal problems, which most people find to be boring,” he said. “Stuff which wouldn’t excite anybody can be kind of fun — to do the research and try to find what the answer is supposed to be under the law.”
Also important to Dally was football at his alma mater, the University of Missouri.
“David was an avid Mizzou fan,” Rouse said. The last 15 to 20 years he never missed a game. “He was a big tailgaiter and a big Mizzou fan.”
Arrangements are under the direction of Knell Mortuary in Carthage.
