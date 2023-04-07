NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge has ruled in favor of the city of Neosho in a lawsuit against Newton County agencies over the alleged withholding of TIF revenues. The amount that Newton County will pay back to the city will be decided during a future court date.
Judge Gayle Crane, of Missouri’s 29th Judicial Circuit, on Thursday found in favor of Neosho on two of four counts, ruling that the county must pay off disputed tax amounts plus interest on those two counts.
The amount to be paid back will be decided during a hearing currently scheduled for June 29, according to court records.
"The court's ruling makes clear that the county had no legitimate reason to keep the city's tax money," said David Streubel, attorney for the city, in a news release. "The city is gratified that it will recover those funds with interest for the benefit of taxpayers."
An attorney for the county said he was not authorized to discuss the ruling. Members of the Newton County Commission could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.
The dispute stemmed from the city alleging the county did not turn over tax revenues generated by a tax increment financing district between 2016 and 2021. Neosho filed the suit in 2021.
County officials responded that the city of Neosho did not invoice the county properly, according to the terms of the TIF agreement, within that five-year period.
Over the past year, the two parties have struggled to agree on an amount to pay back. Upon the lawsuit’s initial filing, county commission members said they intended to make payments of a smaller amount. But neither party could agree on how much those payments should be.
According to court records, the county’s attempts at entering mediation were rejected in April 2022. The civil case went to trial on March 9.
Hundreds of thousands of dollars could be due to the city, based on a 2021 Globe analysis of previous payments. Between 2012 and 2014, the three years before the lawsuit’s focus, the city received $210,525.31 in TIF payments.
Created in 1999, the Neosho Tax Increment Finance District was used to develop several areas around the city considered blighted. It expired in July 2022.
According to the terms, the city was to receive 50% of all new city and county sales taxes collected from that district, as well as 50% of new property taxes or payments in lieu of taxes, collected from commercial property in that district.
The county collected the tax revenue, according to the terms of the district, and was to remit it annually to the city.
According to information disclosed in an open-records request made by the Globe in 2021, those payments jumped in the city’s fiscal year 2015, which ran from Oct. 1, 2014, to Sept. 30, 2015. That fiscal year, the city received $159,151.52 in TIF payments, compared with $14,870.75 in fiscal year 2014 and $36,503.04 in fiscal year 2013.
A possible explanation for the jump is commercial development on the eastern side of Interstate 49 and Highway 86. In 2015, Love’s Travel Stop and White Oak Station opened near the intersection in an area located inside the district.
