A judge sentenced a 20-year-old Joplin father to seven years in prison Monday for injuries that he inflicted on his baby daughter, including a fractured skull and a brain bleed.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Jacob A. Collins the prison term at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Collins had pleaded guilty Oct. 5 to a Class D felony count of child abuse in a plea agreement dismissing a related charge of child endangerment. He originally faced a more serious Class B felony count of the offense in addition to the endangerment charge. The Class B count carried a penalty range of five to 15 years in prison.
Collins' baby girl was admitted to a Joplin hospital in February with a fractured skull, a brain bleed, a broken right arm and extensive bruising on both her arms.
The defendant told a Joplin police investigator that he could not get his daughter to stop crying while tending to her while her mother was at work. He purportedly told the detective that he became frustrated and began bouncing her in his arms in a forceful manner without supporting her head.
He told the detective that picking her up by her arms without supporting her head was normal for him and the girl's mother. He also acknowledged having grabbed her quickly by her arm as she was about to fall out of a swing on Feb. 17 and suggested that may have been how she suffered the broken arm.
An inspection of the family home after the girl was hospitalized found animal feces, soiled diapers and broken glass on the floor in some of the rooms and bags of garbage ripped open and spilled out in the utility room, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
