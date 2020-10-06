Judge weighing state request to force treatment of defendant in Joplin shooting spree

The Jasper County prosecutor's office is seeking to have a defendant involuntarily medicated with psychotropic drugs to enable him to stand trial on charges stemming from a shooting spree four years ago in Joplin that left five people injured.
Tom S. Mourning Jr., 30, remains charged with five counts of first-degree assault, five counts of armed criminal action and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon from an incident Aug. 13, 2016, when he allegedly left the home he shared with his father on Connecticut Avenue and shot into a pickup truck and a church van.
The defendant has undergone multiple mental health evaluations since his arrest four years ago and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
The Jasper County prosecutor's office filed a motion in June seeking a Sell hearing on the state's request to have the defendant medicated involuntarily.
The motion stated that Department of Mental Health doctors believe the defendant is not currently competent to stand trial. Although he had responded well to medications in mid-2017 and both sides had agreed he was competent to assist in his own defense at that time, he has since stopped taking his medications and is no longer deemed competent by doctors.
The prosecutor's office subsequently asked the court to order that Mourning be given the medications involuntarily as provided in the 2003 Supreme Court decision Sell v. United States. That decision set a four-prong test for court approval of the forced medication of a defendant in a criminal case, requiring that important governmental interests be at stake, that there be sufficient evidence involuntary medication is necessary to further those interests and that the medication to be administered will significantly further those interests and that it is medically appropriate to give such medication.
A Sell hearing was held Tuesday before Circuit Judge Gayle Crane, who took the motion under advisement, granting public defender Darren Wallace several days to file a response to the state's arguments.
The defendant's father called police just before the shooting spree began five years ago to report that his son had left their residence armed with guns and behaving in an apparently psychotic manner after having fired an AR-type rifle through his father's closed bedroom door.
Police say he subsequently opened fire on a vehicle at 32nd Street and Texas Avenue, injuring Donal and Deborah Pugh. Donal Pugh was shot twice, with one round hitting a leg and another passing through his shoulder and armpit. His wife escaped being hit by any rounds but sustained some cuts from shrapnel.
Kenneth Eby, the driver of the Immanuel Lutheran Church van the defendant fired on at 32nd Street and Connecticut Avenue, was shot multiple times. A passenger, Heidi Gustin, was shot in the arm while a second passenger, Karen Mech, sustained cuts from flying glass and shrapnel. Two dogs in the van also were struck or grazed by rounds.
Mourning waived a preliminary hearing on the charges during the period in 2017 when he was taking his medication and was deemed fit to stand trial. His attorney also filed a notice to rely on a defense of mental disease or defect at that time.
