A Missouri appeals court has partly reversed a decision in a case in which the cities of Joplin and Columbia were awarded judgments sought for unpaid municipal taxes on telephone services from Spectra Communications Group, also known as Century Link.
But Joplin's city attorney says a new hearing on the case is likely.
The Missouri Court of Appeals for the Eastern District on Tuesday overturned awards of $53.8 million for Columbia and $1.15 million for Joplin that were made in a ruling last year by the St. Louis County Circuit Court.
Spectra appealed that judgment, contending that the ruling was based on total revenues from the two cities rather than a portion as specified by city codes.
It's a case that has been going on since 2012 when all cities in Missouri filed suit against Spectra contending that the company underpaid what it owed cities for licensing taxes and for using public rights of way to install telephone lines. However, Joplin and Columbia pulled out of that lawsuit to later file a separate action based on differences from other cities on their licensing tax codes.
They filed a new lawsuit Nov. 20, 2014, in St. Louis contending that Spectra had underpaid licensing taxes. Spectra said the taxes at issue should apply only to a portion of the company's revenue as designated by city codes and not total revenues generated by telephone services.
The Columbia ordinance specifies that taxes are to be paid at the rate of 7% of the annual gross revenues in the city. Joplin's city code specifies a fee of 6% of the company's gross receipts to be paid each quarter.
Joplin's city attorney, Peter Edwards, said Thursday that he would speak to the St. Louis attorney who represented Joplin and Columbia about the result the appeals decision will have on the case. He said that as he reads the ruling, he believes the case will be sent back to the St. Louis court for review, which could involve a hearing to determine what revenues are to be taxed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.