At first she was shocked, right hand covering her mouth. Emotions quickly kicked in, however, as she made her way to the stage. As the assembled students cheered her on, a teary-eyed Julie Pagan learned she’d been named the 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year for the Joplin School District.
After joking about how underdressed she was for the occasion, she blinked back tears as the students before her waved handmade signs reading “#1 Teacher” and “You Rock” and, at one point, continuously cheered for 20-plus seconds.
“Thank you,” she told them, wiping away tears. “You guys bless my life every day.”
Pagan serves as a special education teacher at Soaring Heights; this is her sixth year at the school and eighth year overall with the Joplin school district.
“No matter who Mrs. Pagan is with — whether it’s a student, a staff member or a parent — she makes you feel so safe and special and loved,” Soaring Heights Principal Katy Booher told the gathering. “She will do whatever it takes to (make you) feel supported in that moment.” Earlier, she described Pagan as humble, hard-working, patient “and one of the kindest persons I’ve ever met.”
Prior to the ceremony, Melinda Moss, superintendent of Joplin Schools, played a game with the students, dropping hints about the mystery winning teacher to see which students could figure out who it was. It didn’t take long at all, particularly when Moss mentioned a community vegetable garden that Pagan and her family helped build on school grounds last year. When Moss called on students to name names, Pagan’s name was quickly mentioned.
Because Pagan had been lured into a “meeting” to keep her out of the hallways as the student body quietly assembled in the auditorium, she was the last person in the school to learn about the honor. Later, Booher laughed and said “lots of different people played a lot of different parts that all came together” to keep the secret intact.
“I work hard every day but I never expected anything like this," a smiling Pagan said after the ceremony. "I was completely in shock."
Pagan received flowers, balloons, and a plaque from school officials during the ceremony, as well as a monetary award. Pagan, like all previous Teacher of the Year award winners, was selected by her peers and chosen by members of a local committee.
As the district’s Teacher of the Year, Pagan will now be nominated for the Regional Teacher of the Year Award from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education — and potentially Missouri’s Teacher of the Year.
“I’m very overwhelmed … (and) very thankful,” Pagan continued. “I have enjoyed every minute of working here at Soaring Heights. I’ve learned so much.”
With Pagan nabbing the coveted award, Booher said it makes the entire staff extremely proud.
"We all have been working really hard this year to meet the needs of our students, and knowing that one of our own was (named) really drives us and gives us more energy to continue moving forward,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.