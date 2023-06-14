A three-day celebration of Joplin Juneteenth Family Heritage opens on Friday in Joplin.
An NAACP event, "Crossing Boundaries," signals the start of the event. There will be guest speaker presentations starting at 6 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club, 317 Comingo Ave. A question-and-answer session will follow the program. Refreshments and socializing will be part of the event, which lasts until 8 p.m. A $5 donation is requested from those who attend.
That will be followed by an Ol' Skool Jam featuring DJ Freddie P from 9 p.m. to midnight, also at the Boys & Girls Club.
As part of the celebration, a heritage quilt is being assembled through Aug. 5. Squares can be obtained for $10 each.
Family fun events will be held Saturday at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 Langston Hughes-Broadway.
The day opens with a scavenger hunt and a display of art by Desiree Sketches. There will be free movies shown from 1 to 6 p.m.
Kids' face painting and balloon art will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. A heritage fashion show will be staged from 2 to 3 p.m.
At 4 p.m., a legacy 5K and kids 1K fun run begin on the Bookhouse parking lot, sponsored by Heartland Racing Co. Art therapy painting by Sarah Lewis is scheduled for 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The third annual EastTown Dreams District Juneteenth Joplin Regional Black Expo will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Shaun Munday will perform from 9 to 11 p.m.
Food and beverages will be available at Bookhouse for purchase during the events.
The celebration will conclude Sunday with a soul food dinner from 1 to 3 p.m. at ME's Place, 1203 Langston Hughes-Broadway. Dinners of smothered chops, mashed potatoes, greens, mac and cheese, drink and dessert will be served at $20 per plate prepaid.
