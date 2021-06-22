The biggest of a series of planned projects at Junge Field will be delayed a year.
The Joplin Board of Education voted Tuesday night to cancel a $628,935 contract approved in May with Sprouls Construction, of Lamar, to expand Junge Field’s press box to accommodate new equipment to run a new video board and provide more space for more students to work on the games in a variety of technical capacities.
Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent for business, said administrators reexamined the contract in light of a tight timeline to complete the expansion before the football season began and decided to postpone the project.
“We noticed that the crunch time for getting ready for the first football game was going to be very close, and with some things that were on the bids that we weren’t quite sure about, we decided, you know what, it would be the best for the companies involved and for us to take another look at this and go back to rebidding it later in the fall,” Sachetta said. “I think it would be a better situation under the current circumstances.”
The district will go ahead with installation of the video board, nicknamed the TAMKOtron after the video board’s lead sponsor, TAMKO Industries, which will cost $243,741.70 to purchase and $70,658 to install, but he said the JETHD students who will operate the board will work under cramped conditions for the first year of operation.
“It’s not going to be pleasant as far as what we wanted in getting everyone in the press box and making sure we had enough room,” Sachetta said. “We’re going to have some new equipment associated with the video board, and we’re unfortunately probably going to have to displace a few people.”
Sachetta said plans are to rebid the project in October or November to give the winning contractor four or five months to finish the project instead of just two months under the existing bid.
He said rebidding and the extended deadline may attract more bidders and reduce the price of the project.
Costs for the video board and the expanded press box were going to be paid for with revenue from advertising on the board.
In May, Sachetta told the board the district had raised $876,000 in five-year advertising contracts from businesses to put their names and logos on the board.
Other improvements at Junge Field will continue.
Sachetta said besides the video board, the stadium will get new LED lighting to replace aging lights in the standards above the stadium as well as handrails on the steps up and down the stands.
The lights are part of a $275,000 project to install LED lighting at four locations across the district.
Sachetta said the handrail project will come at a cost of 150-200 seats on the home side of the stadium.
“There are no rails to hang on to when you’re walking up the stadium seats,” he said. “So we’re going to put handrails in place and make sure we have a little safer situation.”
Midwest Concrete Solutions was the winning bidder on the handrail project with a bid of $24,000.
Annual budget
The board also voted to approve the budget for the coming fiscal year.
The budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1, projects $121,187,231 in total expenditures and $91,906,323 in total revenues. Those compare with a budget for fiscal year 2021 that projected $89,280,519 in expenditures and $87,660,362 in revenues.
The largest portion of the shortfall for proposed budget is due to $26.48 million in general obligation bonds that voters authorized last year to pay for building an addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School and a new elementary school at Dover Hill to replace Columbia and West Central.
Cost increase
The board also voted to hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 1, to set a guaranteed maximum price on the construction of the new Dover Hill Elementary School.
The cost of the project is currently estimated at $26.6 million, but architect Chad Greer, with Corner Greer Associates, and Aaron Hight, with Crossland Construction, the project manager, said fluctuations in the costs of building materials made providing a guaranteed price at Tuesday’s meeting difficult.
Hight told the board the estimated project cost had increased by about $500,000 since March almost entirely because of the increase in the price of steel, concrete and other materials related to a nationwide spike in construction materials costs, largely blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent economic recovery.
