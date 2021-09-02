Something big is going on — er, up — at Junge Field, and Joplin Eagles’ fans will be introduced to it prior to Friday night’s home opener.
Called TAMKO Tron, this video board —51 fee wide and 34 feet high — possesses all the latest technology.
The bells and whistles include a massive 41-foot wide color video board with LED lighting, able to provide live feed or recorded game highlights, as well as commentary from officials on the field, “hype” videos and sponsored commercials.
Other key features include a new play clock and game time displayed in a prominent box just below the video board; a new sound system that includes wireless microphones for the referees to announce on-field calls and penalties; and a decorative arched truss and rear-lit Eagle’s head that accurately mimics the look and feel of the historic stadium built in 1934.
“It’s quite the upgrade for us,” said Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent for the Joplin School District. “In square footage, (TAMKO Tron) is almost five times the size of the old scoreboard,” which was a standard unit measuring 24 feet wide and 14 feet high. “The video board itself is similar in size to the video boards at Carthage and Webb City in regards to square footage, (though) our board is laid out a little differently and is more rectangular in shape, where the others are closer to square.”
Largest in Missouri
According to Nevco officials — the same Illinois-based scoreboard manufacturer that built the video board at nearby Fred G. Hughes Stadium at Missouri Southern State University — TAMKO Tron is the largest video board of its kind found at a high school venue in the state of Missouri.
When measuring the scoreboard’s total footprint, which includes video display, sound, scoreboard and decorative accents, TAMKO Tron is the largest.
“While there is no official record keeping of video sizes in any state, we have a very good first-hand knowledge of all of the video boards we have installed in the state of Missouri and those that have been installed by our competitors,” said Eric Light, vice president of sales and marketing for Nevco. “Based on our personal market knowledge, we feel extremely comfortable saying that Joplin’s system is certainly one of the largest in the state of Missouri, if not the largest.”
“It’s certainly impressive and bigger than we expected it to be,” Sachetta said. He hopes the new board will showcase “the work of not just our football team but all of our students involved in a Friday night home game; this includes our band, TV production students, cheerleaders, dance team members, ROTC members and our football players.
“Most of the other schools in the Central Ozark Conference have large video boards which we see at away games. The question was frequently asked, ‘Why doesn’t Joplin have one?’ It only took three months to raise the money to pay for the board: we think that says a lot about the excitement in the community to have this new technology.”
Funding details
The $876,000 project was funded by 11 local sponsors, each making the necessary payments over the next five years, according to Dorothy Alsenz, development specialist for the school district. The money raised pays for both the new video board and expansions to the stadium’s press box, which should begin at the conclusion of the 2021 football season.
As the name implies, the new video board honors TAMKO Building Products, the longtime Joplin-based manufacturer.
“TAMKO was the first company that we approached as we started our fundraising campaign last winter,” Sachetta said, and David C. Humphreys “was the first person to say yes. His commitment to the project at the title sponsor level got this project off the ground and started turning our dream into a reality.”
Other sponsors include Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital Joplin, Missouri Southern State University, Pinnacle Bank, Bill’s Electric, CFI, Pro 100 Real Estate, Crossland Construction, Trane, and Michael and Jeri Lynn Joseph, he said.
Pride and joy
Work on the new scoreboard began in May, with the installation of electrical wiring and conduits needed to power the board.
“I drove by Junge at least twice a day from late June through completion in July to see what was happening,” said Matt Hiatt, athletic director at Joplin High School. “I know that many people in the community were doing the same thing.
“I won’t lie — some of the coaches and I met at Junge at dark, right after training on the board, to see it in action with the new lights. We were like kids who couldn’t wait to play with their new toy on Christmas Day.”
The scoreboard is the latest modern addition to Junge Field — or the Dewey Combs Sports Complex at Junge Field, as the stadium is called. Over the decades, it has become one of Joplin’s most photographed structures; a project overseen by Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration dating back to the 1930s.
“I love walking up to (Junge) from the west side and looking at the arches,” Hiatt said. “There isn’t another place like it.”
“We certainly agree that Junge is a jewel of our community,” Sachetta said.
For the last 87 years, Junge has been home to the Joplin Eagles, Parkwood Bears, Memorial Eagles, Lincoln Tigers and both the Joplin Junior College and Missouri Southern State College Lions.
“One of the things we want to do with the new video board is to use it as a tool to display our unique history,” Sachetta said.
Opening ceremony
A 6:30 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the stadium Friday to celebrate the video board’s installation. The game between the Eagles and the visiting Nixa Eagles begins at 7 p.m.
“Friday nights at Junge are special for so many people because they had a great experience at Junge in some form as a student,” Hiatt said. “It’s a tradition that we hope to keep going for many years to come.”
