PINEVILLE, Mo. — A McDonald County jury, at the conclusion Wednesday of a two-day trial in Pineville, found a rural Neosho man innocent of a charge that he sexually abused a 3-year-old girl.
Robert A. Pommert, 63, had been charged with statutory rape and statutory sodomy in November 2018 following an investigation by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department of disclosures the girl made to her parents and to a clinical child therapist with the Children’s Center in Joplin regarding contact she’d had with the defendant in August 2018 near Neosho.
The rape charge was dismissed by the state midtrial when the girl, now 6 years old, could not recall on the witness stand a rape she purportedly had disclosed previously in the case moved to Pineville on a change of venue from Newton County. She did, however, describe for the jury some inappropriate touching of her by Pommert that fit the legal criteria for a sodomy charge.
But defense attorney Jared Stilley elicited responses from the girl on cross-examination that lacked clarity as to where the touching of her had taken place — inside a home or outside — and as to whether it had been through her clothing or beneath it.
Assistant Prosecutor Mitch Cross told jurors in closing arguments that the girl obviously had been uncomfortable testifying about the matter before them and suggested that she may have figured out that the best way to stop the questioning was to say she could not recall.
The state’s case rested primarily on disclosures she had made to Teressa Berry, a licensed clinical social worker and clinical child therapist with the Children’s Center in Joplin. But those disclosures were made during cognitive behavior therapy sessions that were not recorded and could not be played for jurors.
In a recorded forensic interview of the girl at the Children’s Center that preceded the therapy sessions with Berry, she had made no allegations implicating Pommert in any abuse of her, a fact emphasized by the defense in the trial.
Berry testified that statements the girl made during the sessions with her were consistent with the stages that sexually abused children go through on the path of disclosure and did implicate Pommert in that abuse.
Cross called jurors’ attention to an explanation Berry had offered of how fear, stress and the passage of time are factors that can cause recurring failures to recall specific details of the abuse as a child progresses along their path of healing. Cross said he believes the girl is now in what Berry had described as a final stage of that healing: reaffirmation.
“I hope this trial will help her in her process of healing,” he told jurors.
The defense had presented its own expert witness, who testified that he regarded Berry’s methods and findings as “highly concerning,” and Stilley argued that the girl’s allegations had been poorly investigated from the start, without even a “sexual abuse nurse exam (SANE)” of the girl having been conducted.
“Is this what you expect of police in a case where a man is facing 60 years in prison?” he asked.
