A Jasper County jury has awarded damages to a woman who said she was sexually assaulted in a stairwell at Joplin High School while she was a student there.
The plaintiff, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, was awarded $817,000 in compensatory damages by the jury after a five-day trial earlier this month, according to online court records and her attorney, Dan Curry. The judgment has yet to be finalized, Curry said.
“She’d been waiting almost six years for a day in court, and she was ecstatic with the outcome,” said Curry, whose law firm is based in Kansas City. “She cried when the judge read the verdict out loud in court. She felt validated by the jury’s findings.”
The lawsuit, filed filed in April 2017 in Jasper County Circuit Court, stated the plaintiff was sexually assaulted on Feb. 24, 2016, in a stairwell of Joplin High School by a male student who the school district “knew or had reason to know” had engaged in prior sexual misconduct with other female students.
It also stated the school district had experienced “at least nine incidents of sexual misconduct or assault since 2010” and, preceding the rape of the plaintiff, had knowledge of the offender’s sexual harassment of the girl and the threat he posed to her and other female students and refused to take any action to protect them.
The lawsuit noted that the plaintiff filed a charge of discrimination in May 2016 with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights and received a notice from the commission in January 2017 of a right to sue under the Missouri Human Rights Act. The plaintiff contended that the acts and omissions of the school district in the lawsuit were a violation of the Missouri Human Rights Act because she was subjected to the harassment of a male student during school hours and on school premises and thereby deprived of a safe learning environment.
In its response filed with the court, the school district denied the allegations. Attorneys for the school district did not return a message seeking comment.
When contacted earlier this week, Superintendent Melinda Moss said district officials had been advised by their attorneys not to comment.
“We cannot comment because this case is not final,” Moss said in an email to the Globe.
The plaintiff has until Jan. 15 to submit a request for attorneys’ fees, and the school district has until Jan. 31 to reply, according to online court records.
Curry said the plaintiff finished high school remotely and worked at various jobs in Joplin after graduation. She currently is living and working in another state, he said.
“She feels like she’s been heard,” he said.
