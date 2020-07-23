Jury convicts Joplin man in attack that left woman with partial paralysis

Chantel Ring may never regain full motor function in her right leg, and for that, a jury decided Thursday the assailant who stabbed her in the back, severing her spinal cord, should not go scot-free.
A jury of six men and six women deliberated just short of three hours before finding Javonta D. Razor guilty on all five felony counts he was facing in a two-day trial in Jasper County Circuit Court. Jurors decided there was sufficient evidence that the 24-year-old defendant beat and stabbed Ring in the back during an altercation in the early morning hours of Dec. 23 at the 33-year-old victim's apartment in the 200 block of North Joplin Avenue.
The prosecution's case was complicated by the victim's inability to recall what happened the night in question, who assaulted her or even who called 911 to get emergency assistance.
Ring testified that she and Razor had been in an intimate relationship that soured about three weeks before the attack and that she asked him to move out of the apartment they shared. But all she could recall of the assault that left her in a wheelchair is collapsing on the floor and later seeing a police officer enter and paramedics carrying her down the stairs that led to her apartment.
Prosecutor Theresa Kenney asked if she could recall telling a 911 operator that someone broke into her apartment and beat her up and she said she could not remember that. She also could not recall if Razor was inside the apartment with her when she made the call.
Dr. David Hargroder, a Mercy Hospital Joplin surgeon who treated her injuries, testified that she suffered blowout fractures of the orbital bones in both eye sockets, bruising around her eyes and a stab wound to the back that caused paralysis of her right leg.
Dr. Alan Scarrow, a neurosurgeon who examined her, testified that she was stabbed through the spine between the fifth and sixth thoracic vertebrae, cutting the right half of her spinal cord. That caused loss of motor function in her right leg and loss of sensation in her other leg, Scarrow said. The doctor said there was nothing they could do for her from a surgical standpoint, other than to wash out the wound and put a sterile covering over it.
"I told her I thought the injuries she had were irreversible," Scarrow told the court.
The neurosurgeon said she may be able to regain a little function in her right leg through physical therapy, but her injuries are "permanent."
Interview recording
Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Haas called Joplin police Officer Joshua Carnahan and Detective Wes Massey to testify that Ring told them the morning of the assault that Razor was her assailant.
Carnahan told the jury that Ring's face was "severely swollen" to the point of not being recognizable when he found her alone inside her apartment the second time he went there that night.
"And who did she say assaulted her?" Haas asked.
"Her previous boyfriend, Javonta Razor," Carnahan said.
He said he asked her where Razor was, and she said she was not sure but if her vehicle was not outside the apartment, he must have taken it.
Massey, who later interviewed Ring at the hospital, told the court she told him that Razor assaulted her. The detective said she told him that Razor had come over to get some belongings he had left there. She purportedly further told the detective that Razor accused her of possessing some pornography before starting to hit her and pull her hair.
A recording of the detective's interview of her at the hospital was played for jurors.
"How did you get the injury to your back?" Massey asked her.
"He had a knife," she said, describing it as a kitchen knife with a blue handle. "He stabbed me with it."
911 calls
There was testimony from a Joplin Police Department 911 operator that three 911 calls were made that night on the cellphone number of the defendant. The first two calls were from a male caller and lasted about two minutes each. The caller provided the address of Ring's apartment the first time but hung up before the nature of his call could be ascertained. Police were dispatched to the address but found the apartment unlit, and no one answered an officer's knocks on the door.
A little more than a half hour later, a second call was placed on the phone by a man who asked if an ambulance had been sent. The man identified himself as "John Smith" and the injured party as Chantel Ring. The caller claimed to have "heard screaming up there" and that he was "just trying to get the lady some help."
The third call on the phone was from Ring about eight minutes after the second call. She told the operator that someone had broken into her place and beat her up.
"Are they still there?" the operator asked.
"No."
"Who was it who beat you up?"
"I don't know."
The prosecution maintained that Razor made the first two calls and was still there when Ring called. The 911 calls on his phone prove that he was at the scene of the crime, Haas told jurors during closing arguments. Police testified that he was spotted in her vehicle in the vicinity of her apartment when they arrived at the address. He led officers on a high-speed pursuit across town before finally being caught, hiding in a shed â€” all actions of a man who just committed "a despicable crime," Haas told jurors.
The defense's argument
The blue-handled knife, which police found on a coffee table in the living room of the apartment, had no blood detected on it, despite there being considerable amounts of blood at the scene, including splatter all the way up one wall to the ceiling. The strongest piece of forensic evidence the state presented was DNA testing conducted by a DNA criminalist with the Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab.
The criminalist, Courtney Workman, testified that blood drops found on a pair of Nike shoes belonging to the defendant matched the DNA profile of the victim.
Razor did not choose to testify on his own behalf. His attorney, Daniel Pawlowicz, relied on cross-examination of state witnesses and his closing argument to try to convince the jury that his client was innocent.
Pawlowicz played video taken from Carnahan's body cam to show that Carnahan already had Razor in mind as his suspect when he inquired of Ring how she acquired her injuries. The officer at first testified that he asked her who assaulted her. But the video showed he asked if Razor assaulted her.
Pawlowicz played up the officer's assumption as one of several "pieces of the puzzle" that "just do not make sense," another being photos taken by police of his client's hands the night of the assault. The photos showed no marks on Razor's hands, which the defense attorney suggested was highly unlikely if he had beaten Ring as the prosecution maintained. He further suggested that the tiny amount of the victim's blood on Razor's shoes also suggest that he was not her assailant.
"The assailant would be covered in blood," he argued.
He told jurors that Razor came upon Ring and that bloody scene in her apartment and called 911 to get her help. Calling 911 is not something her assailant would do, he said. And if he was still there and gave the phone to her to make the third call, that also is not something a guilty man would do, he said.
Seventy potential jurors were summoned for the trial, with about 60 showing up for jury selection that took up most of the first day of the trial. Testimony did not begin until Thursday.
Jurors asked to review audio tapes of the 911 calls, the hospital interview of the victim, the officer's body cam video and various police photos during their deliberation before returning their five verdicts of guilty.
Verdicts
Jurors found Javonta Razor guilty of two counts of first-degree domestic assault and a single count of armed criminal action for causing serious physical injury to Chantel Ring, both by striking her and by stabbing her with a knife. They also convicted him of stealing her car and resisting arrest by fleeing police. Circuit Judge Gayle Crane set the defendant's sentencing hearing for Sept. 28.
