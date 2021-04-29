A Jasper County jury on Thursday found Daniel Franklin, 62, guilty on all 10 counts he was facing in a child sexual abuse case.
Franklin was charged with three counts of first-degree statutory rape, three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of first-degree child molestation and single counts of unlawful use of a weapon and enticement of a child.
The jury has now moved into the sentencing phase of the trial. Franklin faces up to life in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.